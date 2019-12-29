Not Axis Bank employee’s job: Priyanka Chaturvedi takes a dig at Fadnavis’ wife

Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta. Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta.

Escalating the row over shifting of savings accounts held by Thane Municipal Corporation to state-owned banks, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta, saying that “teaching Maharashtrians what to do definitely doesn’t come under the purview of an employee of Axis Bank”.

Priyanka said, “Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the former chief minister favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If the decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her and the former chief minister, then where is the question of targeting?”

Referring to an interview to a local daily, Priyanka said, “In fact, after reading the interview, I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn’t a clear case of conflict of interest.”

“Also, investigate whether any/how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?” she added.

The Indian Express had reported Thursday that Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske had ordered that savings bank accounts of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) be shifted from private banks to nationalised banks.

BMC’s Sena corporator Samadhan Sarvankar had also appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the accounts be shifted to nationalised banks. Sarvankar had tweeted “enough of patronage to Axis Bank”, indirectly hitting out at Fadnavis’ wife, an employee of the private bank.

The decision was taken in a meeting with TMC’s accounts department. Shiv Sena’s Mhaske had also asked it not to open any new account with any private bank. The TMC has several savings accounts and fixed deposits in Axis, HDFC and other private banks.

A senior Sena corporator said that a proposal regarding this is expected to be put up before the standing committee for a formal nod.

Besides, there have been reports of the state home department too deciding to transfer the salary accounts of police personnel, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, to a nationalised bank from Axis Bank. However, sources in the Mumbai Police said that no such decision has been taken.

However, on Friday, Axis Bank said that it has not received any communication from the state government or any of its departments over transfer of savings accounts of its employees and fixed deposits of government bodies to public sector banks.

Late on Sunday, Amruta, in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state’s fault, “but staying with one is”. “Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra’s fault-But Staying with one is!” she had tweeted.

