Maharashtra government transfers 11 IAS officers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The government on Saturday reshuffled 11 IAS officers in the state.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sethi has been transferred as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Senior IAS officer Kavita Gupta has been posted as Managing Director Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), Mumbai.

The present SICOM, MD K H Govinda Raj has been posted as Commissioner, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Navi Mumbai.

Whereas, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Sanjay Mukherjee has been transferred as Secretary Medical Education and Drugs Department. The post fell vacant following the retirement of SS Deshmukh.

The list of other IAS officers who have been given new charge includes: Anup Kumar Yadav, who has been posted as Commissioner (Family Welfare) and Director National Health Mission; Project Director Maharashtra State Aids Control Society Primal Singh has been transferred as Special Sales Tax Commissioner, Maharashtra.

H Yashod, who was Commissioner Employment State Insurance Scheme, has been posted as Commissioner Women and Child Development, Pune.

Commissioner Skill Develop Employment and Entrepreneurship, Navi Mumbai, E Ravindran has been posted as Member Secretary Maharashtra Pollution Control Board; M J Pradip Chandren has been made Deputy Secretary (Information & Technology) General Administration Department; B N Patil has been posted as Director Environment, Environment Department; A B Dhulaj, Chairman Caste Verification Committee, Nagpur, has been posted as Commissioner Employment State Insurance Scheme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App