Maharashtra Govt to launch programme to ‘generate 10 lakh jobs in 5 years’

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the state government will launch the Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme(CMEGP) on Tuesday, with an aim of generating 10 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Industry Department officials said the programme is being launched to make the youth “self-reliant” and to “encourage them for self-employment”. “We expect that one lakh micro, small and medium-sized industrial units will be set up in the next five years, which will generate 10 lakh jobs. We will provide financial assistance to these units,” said Harshdeep Kamble, secretary of department.

Kamble said the government will provide subsidy up to 35 per cent for capital investment up to Rs 50 lakh for a unit. “The entrepreneur has to raise 5 to 10 per cent investment of the total cost and the remaining capital can be raised through loans,” he said.

An official said that the programme will be launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and that Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will be the special guest at the occasion. Industrial Minister Subhash Desai will also be among those present.