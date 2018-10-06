Maharashtra govt launches website, application to analyse drought situation

A district magistrate level survey will be taken and then a proposal to declare such taluks as drought affected will be sent to the Union government. A district magistrate level survey will be taken and then a proposal to declare such taluks as drought affected will be sent to the Union government.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday launched a website and a mobile application which will use modern technology to analyse the drought situation in the state by collecting data on rainfall, crop situation and underground water. The state relief and rehabilitation ministry created the website called Maha Madat with the help of the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC).

Speaking at the launch event, Rehabilitation and Relief Minister Chandrakant Patil said the platform will help in accurately analysing drought-like situations in villages across the state. According to the criteria laid down by the Centre in 2016, drought can be declared if a region does not receive rain for a span of 21 days. Secondly, drought can be declared based on the humidity of the soil, the situation of crops and the level of groundwater.

“The gathered information will be collected at the website and the analysis will be carried on. This will help in accurately taking the decision for declaring any village drought-affected or facing a drought-like situation. As a result, people can be provided with immediate assistance,” Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The minister said that by October 25 a district magistrate level survey will be taken and then a proposal to declare such taluks as drought-affected will be sent to the Union government.

