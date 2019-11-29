Maharashtra government formation: Six ministers who took oath

EKNATH SHINDE, SHIV SENA, THANE: From working in a beer brewery in Thane to becoming Shiv Sena’s go to man in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, a four-time MLA from Kopri-Pachpakahadi, is a quintessential Shiv Sainik. A close confidante of Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde, 55, is known for his agitational and belligerent style of functioning. In a career spanning three decades, party insiders said, Shinde, a Maratha, steadily climbed the party ranks from 1984 till being elected as a legislator in 2004 for the first time.

In 2014, Shinde became the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly for a short period when the party decided to sit in the Opposition before joining the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. He was then given the portfolio of PWD (public undertaking and MSRDC) and additional responsibility of public health in January this year.

SUBHASH DESAI, SHIV SENA, MUMBAI

Known to be a strategist, Subhash Desai, 77, is one of the very few old guard leaders of Shiv Sena who has managed to keep himself relevant and close to Uddhav Thackeray. While Desai is a more moderate face in the Sena, he has had a chequered past. His name was struck off the voters’ list for six by the EC in the 90s after he was found guilty of invoking a politically-aggressive Hindutva and making derogatory statements against religious minorities.

A three-time MLA, Desai, a Maratha, has not won a state election since 2009. He has, however, been accommodated in the party as a minister and held the important industry portfolio in the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

CHHAGAN BHUJBAL, NCP, NORTH MAHARASHTRA

A six-time MLA, who started his political career in Shiv Sena, Chhagan Bhujbal, 72, later went on to split the party to join the Congress and subsequently, the NCP. Known to be an able administrator, Bhujbal lords over prime real estate and business interests worth crores. At one point of time, he was being groomed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a pan-India OBC leader. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, Bhujbal became one of the first major politicians to be sent to jail in 2016 on charges of corruption. He, got bail in 2018 after spending over 26 months in jail.

JAYANT PATIL, NCP, WESTERN MAHARASHTRA

NCP state president Jayant Rajarambapu Patil, 57, holds the record for presenting the maximum number of annual budgets as the finance minister in the Congress-NCP government between 1999 and 2008. Patil, who represents Islampur constituency, straddles both urban and rural Maharashtra with ease. Son of a senior Congress leader, late Rajarambapu Patil, the tech-savvy Patil was an advocate of VAT, and a supporter of GST. A six-term MLA, Patil was given the charge of the crucial home ministry after the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. After the 2009 elections, he was given the charge of rural development, which he held till 2014. In 2018, he was made the NCP state president.

NITIN RAUT, CONGRESS, VIDARBHA

Nitin Raut, the MLA from Nagpur North, is the seniormost of the party’s three working presidents to win the elections this time. Raut, 67, cut his teeth as MoS for Home, Central Excise and Labour in the 2008 Ashok Chavan government. He became a Cabinet minister when Chavan returned as the CM after the 2009 elections. He was made the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development and later shifted to the employment guarantee scheme and water conservation ministry. The party’s most prominent Dalit face, Rahul Gandhi. Rahul had appointed him the party’s Scheduled Caste cell president last year.

BALASAHEB THORAT, CONGRESS, WESTERN MAHARASHTRA

The low-profile Balasaheb Thorat is the rural face of the party, representing Sangamner in Ahmednagar. Thorat was made state Congress president shortly after leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil quit and joined BJP ahead of the elections. He had an unenviable task of preparing the party for the elections in a short period, with the Congress central leadership in disarray. The party did not put up much of a fight but still managed to win 44 seats. A seven-term MLA, Thorat is known as a leader who likes to behind the scenes. He made his electoral debut in 1985.