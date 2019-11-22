Sena-Cong-NCP is an alliance of ‘opportunism’ in Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari Friday termed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra as opportunistic, adding that even if they succeed in forming the government, they won’t last more than eight months.

“Opportunism is the base of their alliance. The three parties have become united with the only motto to keep the BJP out of power. I have doubts about whether this government will be formed… Even if it is formed, it will not last beyond six to eight months,” PTI quoted Gadkari as saying.

Shiv Sena and BJP broke ties, early in November, after the former demanded to share the chief ministerial position for 2.5 years on a rotational basis.

Addressing an election campaign ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi, Gadkari said the alliance forged by these “ideologically different” parties was just to keep the BJP out of power, which was unfortunate. The election in Jharkhand will be held in five-phases from November 20.

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics,” he said.

When asked if the BJP will try forming the government in case the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance breaks, Gadkari said in such a circumstance, the party will decide its future course of strategy. The minister said the foundation of Sena-BJP alliance was “Hindutva”.

Commenting on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s demand that the chief minister would be on a rotational basis, Gadkari said it was untrue when he enquired.

“As per party President and others, the party’s stance on chief minister was to be decided later but things took an unfortunate turn,” Gadkari said.

He said the chief minister should be elected from the party which got a higher mandate and the decision of who would become the next CM lies with the Maharashtra party president, state CM and the BJP president.

Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is discussing the modalities for forming the government in Maharashtra.

Within 48 hours, the uncertainty over the formation of government in Maharashtra may end as the Congress and NCP Thursday reached an understanding to back the Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The Indian Express learnt that the two parties will join the government and the nitty-gritty of the power-sharing formula could be finalised and announced before Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)