Maharashtra govt formation LIVE UPDATES: In dramatic twist, Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Ajit Pawar is his deputy

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan.
Within minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Fadnavis and Pawar. “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” he said.
The development comes a day after the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Uddhav Thackeray would be the new Chief Minister of the state, heading a government of their alliance. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told reporters, “As far as the Chief Minister’s post goes, there is consensus between the three parties that Uddhav Thackeray will lead the government.”
Watch video: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today.
Stand by people of Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis
"We want to assure the people of Maharashtra that whatever the challenges they are facing, we are going to face them strongly. We stand with the farmers during their time of distress," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.
PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Pawar
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the two leaders. "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar on taking oath as the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra."
Devendra Fadnavis addresses media
Addressing the media soon after taking the oath, Fadnavis said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting in me. People had given a clear mandate. Shiv Sena rejected the mandate."
BREAKING | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.