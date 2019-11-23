Maharashtra govt formation LIVE UPDATES: In dramatic twist, Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Ajit Pawar is his deputy

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan.

Within minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Fadnavis and Pawar. “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” he said.

The development comes a day after the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Uddhav Thackeray would be the new Chief Minister of the state, heading a government of their alliance. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told reporters, “As far as the Chief Minister’s post goes, there is consensus between the three parties that Uddhav Thackeray will lead the government.”