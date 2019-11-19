Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: BJP says watching Sena-Congress-NCP talks closely

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: As Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are ironing out details of government formation in Maharashtra, sources suggested that a power-sharing deal has tentatively been reached between the three parties to end the political uncertainty in the state.

Sources suggest that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be at the helm, with no rotation policy for the post of the chief minister. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers — one each from the NCP and Congress and the Speaker’s post can be decided by both the parties. The broad understanding has been worked out by Pawar who, sources said, was the “moving spirit” behind the efforts to prop up a non-BJP government.

The BJP, on the other hand, said it is not in any hurry and is closely watching the three parties. “The party’s strategy is to allow everybody a chance to explore all possible options. We are confident we have done nothing wrong,” party’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

Amid the turmoil in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Tuesday tweeted, “Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho to tareeke badlo iraade nahi.” (One should amend his ways and not his plans, in order to achieve something in life). Raut Monday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar after the Maratha strongman’s dicussions with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and expressed confidence that the state would soon get a government led by his party.