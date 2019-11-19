Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: BJP says watching Sena-Congress-NCP talks closely
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The broad understanding between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena has been worked out by Sharad Pawar who, sources said, was the “moving spirit” behind the efforts to prop up a non-BJP government.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: As Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are ironing out details of government formation in Maharashtra, sources suggested that a power-sharing deal has tentatively been reached between the three parties to end the political uncertainty in the state.
Sources suggest that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be at the helm, with no rotation policy for the post of the chief minister. There will be two Deputy Chief Ministers — one each from the NCP and Congress and the Speaker’s post can be decided by both the parties. The broad understanding has been worked out by Pawar who, sources said, was the “moving spirit” behind the efforts to prop up a non-BJP government.
The BJP, on the other hand, said it is not in any hurry and is closely watching the three parties.“The party’s strategy is to allow everybody a chance to explore all possible options. We are confident we have done nothing wrong,” party’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.
Amid the turmoil in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Tuesday tweeted, “Agar zindagi mein kuch paana ho to tareeke badlo iraade nahi.” (One should amend his ways and not his plans, in order to achieve something in life). Raut Monday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar after the Maratha strongman’s dicussions with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and expressed confidence that the state would soon get a government led by his party.
Live Blog
Maharashtra government formation: Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are trying to come together to keep BJP at bay in the state. Follow LIVE updates
Opinion: Why Congress should give a second thought to allying with Shiv Sena
To see Congress’s compromise with the Shiv Sena, which was the first to have proudly claimed responsibility for the demolition of the Babri Masjid, was the last thing one could have imagined. By considering doing so, it has made it clear that the language of Hindutva will now be the common political language, writes Apoorvanand. Read more here
Looks like Congress-NCP still undecided over extending support to Sena: BJP spokesperson
Senior BJP leader and party’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, “It appears to me that the Congress-NCP is still undecided on extending support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.”
What has amused the BJP cadre is the manner in which Congress-NCP has been keeping the Shiv Sena on tenterhooks. A BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “Both central and state BJP leaders always look up to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with reverence. Whenever there was an important policy or political decision, they would go to Matoshree (residence of Thackeray). Now Thackeray is being made to run helter-skelter…”
The Congress and the NCP, sources said, will “drive a hard bargain” and extract their “pound of flesh” because the Sena “is not in a position to dictate terms anymore” after cutting ties with the BJP and NDA. The two parties will have to balance the ideological loss of aligning with the Sena with some political gains, they said. Besides, sources said, there are still some reservations within the NCP about giving the Chief Minister’s post to the Sena for the full term.
Welcome to The Indian Express liv blog on Maharashtra government formation. After his meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said both the parties will would hold further talks in the coming days on government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the three parties will form a government in the state. Follow this space to track the latest developments
After a meeting that lasted for nearly 50 minutes with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence in New Delhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Monday said his party will hold talks with their allies in Maharashtra on government formation.
The NCP chief, however, kept his cards close to his chest while speaking to reporters. “We have discussed in detail the political situation in Maharashtra… We will keep an eye on the situation in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP leaders will hold further talks on the future course of action,” Pawar said.
“Sharad Pawar met the Congress President today and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra. It was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.
Congress and NCP leaders have held a series of meetings in the last few days to finalise the modalities for a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.
After the core meeting, NCP state chief Jayant Patil claimed that several BJP MLAs were in touch with the party. “Many BJP MLAs, especially those who had left NCP before the polls, are in touch with us. They want to return to the party,” he said.
Maharashtra was placed under the President’s rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government in the state. In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
Opinion: Why Congress should give a second thought to allying with Shiv Sena
To see Congress’s compromise with the Shiv Sena, which was the first to have proudly claimed responsibility for the demolition of the Babri Masjid, was the last thing one could have imagined. By considering doing so, it has made it clear that the language of Hindutva will now be the common political language, writes Apoorvanand. Read more here
Looks like Congress-NCP still undecided over extending support to Sena: BJP spokesperson
Senior BJP leader and party’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, “It appears to me that the Congress-NCP is still undecided on extending support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.”
What has amused the BJP cadre is the manner in which Congress-NCP has been keeping the Shiv Sena on tenterhooks. A BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “Both central and state BJP leaders always look up to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with reverence. Whenever there was an important policy or political decision, they would go to Matoshree (residence of Thackeray). Now Thackeray is being made to run helter-skelter…”
Maharshtra govt: Congress, NCP driving 'hard bargain'
The Congress and the NCP, sources said, will “drive a hard bargain” and extract their “pound of flesh” because the Sena “is not in a position to dictate terms anymore” after cutting ties with the BJP and NDA. The two parties will have to balance the ideological loss of aligning with the Sena with some political gains, they said. Besides, sources said, there are still some reservations within the NCP about giving the Chief Minister’s post to the Sena for the full term.
Welcome to The Indian Express liv blog on Maharashtra government formation. After his meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said both the parties will would hold further talks in the coming days on government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the three parties will form a government in the state. Follow this space to track the latest developments