Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: NCP meet underway; BJP adopts wait and watch strategyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-government-formation-live-updates-ncp-sharad-pawar-congress-shiv-sena-uddhav-thackeray-bjp-fadnavis-6115376/
Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: NCP meet underway; BJP adopts wait and watch strategy
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited NCP Monday evening after rejecting the Shiv Sena's request for another 48 hours to fetch support from potential allies — NCP and Congress — to form the government.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: In the rapidly changing political dynamics of Maharashtra, where the stalemate over government formation is in its 19th day, it is now the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that has to shore up numbers by 8.30 pm Tuesday. An NCP meeting in this regard is underway as the Congress is yet dithering on a tie-up with ideologically disparate Sena.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited NCP Monday evening after rejecting the Shiv Sena‘s request for another 48 hours to fetch support from potential allies — NCP and Congress — to form the government. In hectic developments through yesterday, Sena’s lone minister in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, resigned, while Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Sonia Gandhi to seek the support of the Congress. Even as Sena snapped ties with NDA, Congress wasn’t on board till the Governor’s deadline for Sena ended.
Earlier, BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats post the October 24-Assembly elections verdict, did not stake claim after ally Sena denied support. Sena, with 56 seats in its kitty, was invited next by the Governor. The party has now adopted a wait and watch policy.
According to senior party sources, it would be difficult for the NCP even now to convince the Congress leadership to go along with the Shiv Sena in the given timeframe while indicating that the state could be headed towards President’s rule. Meanwhile, top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel, who were supposed to visit Mumbai on Tuesday, have cancelled their visit.
Live Blog
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena failed to get letters of support from Congress-NCP; Governor invites NCP to stake claim today.
If Sena wants to grab power, it will now have to support NCP: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
In a sarcastic remark on Shiv Sena, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says, "This is the right time.....if Sena wants to grab power in state, it will now have to give support to NCP." Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal hopes Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena riddle will get resolved. he says he is hopeful of government formation.
Watch | Who says there is a meeting? I don't know, says Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on being asked if there is a meeting scheduled today between Congress and NCP: Who says there is a meeting? I don't know.
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to begin the meeting shortly
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to begin the meeting shortly. (Express photos: Amit Chakravarty)
Sharad Pawar asked us to wait for one more day: Congress leader Manikrao Thakre
Congress leader Manikrao Thakre has claimed that the party did not give its letter of support at the insistence of NCP Sharad Pawar who he claims had asked the party to wait for one more day. Thakre claimed that Pawar had said that the two parties should first discuss the details of the alliance between themselves and then hold talks with the Sena.
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet Sanjay Raut in hospital
Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule met with Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in the hospital. Ajit Pawar said that they were waiting for a letter of support from the Congress the whole day yesterday which did not come as the latter sought more time. Pawar said that a decision on government formation will be taken only in consultation with congress.
NCP meet will begin shortly
NCP meet will begin shortly. Ajit Pawar said that they were waiting for a letter of support from the Congress the whole day on Monday which did not come as the latter sought more time. Pawar said that a decision on government formation will be taken only in consultation with the Congress.
Don't know of any Congress-NCP meeting scheduled today: Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar denies of having knowledge of any meeting between NCP and Congress scheduled for today. On being asked about it, he says, "Who says there is a meeting? I don't know." (ANI)
We will succeed, says Raut after setback over govt formation
Even as the Shiv Sena failed to muster numbers to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra, its ailing leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday quoted lines of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up.
Raut, who on Monday underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem: "Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose).
The Rajya Sabha member further tweeted, "Hum honge kamyaab, zaroor honge" (we would succeed, definitely).
Day after Arvind Sawant’s resignation, Prakash Javadekar given charge of industries portfolio
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena MP). I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar has been assigned additional charge of Sawant's ministry.
Sawant, the lone Sena MP in Modi’s Cabinet, had quit on Monday after accusing the BJP of lying with regard to its power-sharing promises in Maharashtra, thereby forcing the allies to snap ties. “They have also hurt my party by lying…. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign,” Sawant said. Read More
Congress, NCP contested together and are together; decision will be collective: Ajit Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the decision will be collective adding that the Congress and the NCP contested together and are together. "Whatever decision will be taken, will be taken collectively, so we were waiting for Congress response yesterday but it didn't come, we can't decide on it alone. There is no misunderstanding, we contested together and are together," he said.
Ajit Pawar,NCP: Whatever decision will be taken will be taken collectively, so we were waiting for Congress response yesterday but it didn't come, we can't decide on it alone. There is no misunderstanding,we contested together and are together. #MaharashtraGovtFormationpic.twitter.com/KCkIJYFMpJ
Sharad Pawar to meet Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today
Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today. Raut was admitted to hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Process underway, end result will be positive, says Congress MLA Kagda Padvi
Kagda Chandya Padvi, Congress MLA from Maharashtra said, "Process is still underway, but the end result will be positive. Personally I think the three (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties will form the Govt and a Shiv Sena leader will be the CM."
Kagda Chandya Padvi,Congress leader from Maharashtra: Process is still underway,but end result will be positive. Personally I think the three(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties will form the Govt and a Shiv Sena leader will be the CM. pic.twitter.com/ty7WSwvSHn
'Hum honge kaamyaab' tweets Sanjay raut amid power tussle in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon after complaining of chest pain, took to Twitter to express that the party will succeed for sure ('Hum honge kaamyaab').
"लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती, कोशीश करने वालों की कभी हार नही होती ।' बच्चन. हम होंगे कामयाब.. जरूर होंगे...
Top Congress leaders cancel visit to Mumbai, MLAs will hold meeting with NCP today
Top Congress leaders, who were supposed to visit Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a tie-up with the Shiv Sena, have cancelled their visit. Now, the state Congress leaders will hold discussions with the NCP at a meeting around 4 pm in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray will hold discussions with Sena MLAs about the development.
Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said the visit of top Congress leaders to Mumbai has been cancelled on the request of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. "Pawarsaheb has said the meeting with top leaders can be held in two days time. Before that, he has said leaders of both the parties in Maharashtra will discuss the future course of action today," he said. Thakare said they might also hold discussion with the Shiv Sena leaders. "If required we will hold discussion with the Shiv Sena," he said. Read More
Why Congress, NCP failed to give Sena letters of support within the deadline
The reluctance of the Congress to enter into an alliance with the Shiv Sena was stated to be one of the reasons that the Congress and NCP failed to give the Sena letters of support within the deadline. “Congress was not comfortable with the Sena’s stand on Ram temple construction and Uniform Civil Code,” said a Sena functionary.
However, another party source said that the main issue was lack of time to obtain the signatures of all NCP legislators who were away in their constituencies, as they had been asked to be present in Mumbai only on Tuesday, November 12. The source said that it was NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s advise to Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting today to seek more time from the Governor.
Maharashtra govt formation: Euphoria to disappointment, all in a day for Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Monday started off on a confident note by breaking away from the National Democratic Alliance with its lone representative in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, submitting his resignation. However as the day progressed, the confidence gave way to disappointment after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to grant the party an extension that it desperately sought to rustle up the required support from the Congress and the NCP to form the government. Read More
Maharashtra: What’s in it for NCP, Shiv Sena?
While Pawar’s impressive election campaign has set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra, senior party leaders say returning to power in Maharashtra is essential for the party to keep its flock together and rebuild. NCP draws most of its political clout from the government promoted cooperatives sector. Also, many of its senior leaders — including Pawar’s nephew Ajit, former deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and party MP Sunil Tatkare among others — continue to battle corruption allegations.
A possible alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP is not that big a surprise
A possible alliance between the Shiv Sena and the NCP is not that big a surprise. It must be recalled that Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray had backed Pawar’s bid to become the Prime Minister when he was in the Congress. Honouring his friendship with Pawar, Thackeray had also ensured that the Sena-BJP alliance does not put a candidate against Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated by the Congress as the Presidential candidate, it was Pawar who had accompanied him to Thackeray’s residence, Matoshri, to successfully elicit the Shiv Sena’s support to his candidature.
Maharashtra: Unlikely allies, but the Shiv Sena has had a soft corner for Sharad Pawar
In Maharashtra, the possibility of Shiv Sena joining hands with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and forming a government in Maharashtra with Congress’s support has increased. Not wanting to be seen rushing to power in Maharashtra, the NCP waited for the BJP’s failure to form a government.
From facing an existential crisis and braving defections of several key leaders ahead of the Assembly polls, Pawar appears to have steered his party into the position of a kingmaker. By letting the Shiv Sena come to him, he again finds himself in the driver’s seat. Read the full Explained piece here
How was the relation between Sonia and Bal Thackeray?
Sources said apart from ideological incompatibility, party leaders recalled the frosty relationship between Sonia and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The animosity was so acute that she was upset when former President Pranab Mukherjee went and met Thackeray in the run-up to the 2012 presidential election despite her advice against such an interaction. In his book “The Coalition Years”, Mukherjee revealed: “I took a decision to meet Thackeray despite Sonia Gandhi’s disapproval because I felt that the man who had broken away from his traditional coalition partner to support my candidature, should not feel humiliated.”
Thackeray was also very critical of Sonia until his death over her foreign origin. He and his party’s mouthpiece Saamna often lampooned Sonia and her son Rahul with Saamna once calling her “Italian mummy”.
Uddhav rang up Sonia yesterday
“We cannot compromise on our ideology…it is a fact that the state leaders are demanding…and most of the leaders here are not in favour,” a senior leader told The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Uddhav rang up Sonia. She, however, did not give any commitment.
CWC met Monday to discuss the Maharashtra situation
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met Monday morning to discuss the situation at Sonia’s 10, Janpath residence. It was decided that top Maharashtra leaders — former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat, his predecessor Manikrao Thakre, Avinash Pande, Rajeev Satav and Rajni Patil — be called to Delhi for further discussions. Two Sena leaders, meanwhile, landed in Delhi and held talks with Ahmed Patel but he did not give any commitment. One of them was said to be Uddhav’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar.
Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders bot comfortable with idea of backing Sena
Sonia Gandhi, as also most of the senior AICC leaders, sources said, were not comfortable with the idea of backing a Sena government arguing that the party cannot compromise on its ideology. The Congress high command, however, did not rule out any possibility publicly and kept the Sena waiting.
What happened between BJP, Shiv Sena yesterday?
A day after the BJP conveyed to the Governor its unwillingness to form the government, action shifted to Jaipur and then Delhi. Most Congress MLAs, lodged in a hotel in Jaipur, and top leaders were prodding the central leadership to back the Sena. The Sena, too, signaled its intention to snap all ties with the BJP by asking Arvind Sawant, its minister in the Union Cabinet, to resign. The resignation, interestingly, has not been accepted until late tonight. For its part, the BJP observed restraint and did not hit out the Sena barring some stray tweets by some party members — a sign that all options were open.
Will there be President's rule in Maharashtra?
At least two senior Congress leaders, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that they expected a deadlock and that the state could be heading for a spell of President’s Rule.
Will Sena play second fiddle and join or support a govt led by NCP?
The question now is whether Sena will play second fiddle and join or support a government led by NCP. After all, it had broken its ties with the BJP after the latter had refused its demand for a rotational chief ministership. It is also to be seen whether the Congress will provide outside support or be part of an NCP-led Government in which the Sena is also an ally.
'Congress would certainly back an NCP-led Government'
Sources in the Congress said the party would certainly back an NCP-led Government. The Congress has now left to it the NCP which was given a day’s time by the Governor to secure the requisite numbers and negotiate with the Sena.
Congress closes door on Sena but NCP window still open
The Congress Monday virtually dashed Shiv Sena’s hopes of forming a government under its leadership in Maharashtra as the party high command chose ideological compulsions over practical politics. It was classical Congress at play as the party’s central leadership did not buckle under pressure from its MLAs, its Maharashtra leadership, and a forceful overture by the Sena with Uddhav Thackeray speaking to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said both Sonia and former chief Rahul Gandhi were not in favour of backing a Sena-led government. Read More
Will reach out to Sena today: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Claiming that his party was waiting for a formal letter of support from the Congress, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said they would reach out to Sena. “We will have a discussion with Uddhav Thackeray before we go to the Governor… We had been given a mandate to sit in Opposition, but we also have a responsibility of giving a stable government to the state at this time,” he said. Read More
Sharad Pawar’s impressive election campaign had set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra
While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s impressive election campaign had set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra, there has been a vocal section of senior party leaders that believe that returning to power in the state was essential for the party to rebuild and keep its flock together. Senior leaders of the party will meet in Mumbai Tuesday morning to review the evolving political situation yet again.
NCP held meetings through the day yesterday
The NCP leadership was in meetings through the day with its core committee conferring in Mumbai. Until the evening, when the Congress leadership backed out from announcing its support to the Shiv Sena, the NCP had been claiming that it was in a position to form an alternative government in the state. “We are willing to form an alternate government and we had a discussion on this regard in our core committee meeting as well. We are, however, waiting for a decision to be made by our alliance partner Congress,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Will get back to governor as soon as possible: NCP president Jayant Patil
“Being the third-largest party, the Governor has asked the NCP about its willingness to form the next government. We have told him that we would need to consult with our alliance partner and that we will get back to him as soon as possible,” state NCP president Jayant Patil said Monday evening.
How many seats the NCP and the Congress have?
The NCP has 54 seats in the state Assembly, while its ally Congress has 44 seats. The alliance is short of 47 seats in the Assembly to cross the half-way mark and prove its majority. The party would need the support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats, for it to have any realistic chance of forming the government.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena fails to get letters of support; Governor invites NCP
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP was called to form the government Monday, after the BJP expressed its unwillingness to form government, and then the Shiv Sena, which was invited next and given 23 hours to prove its intent, could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time. Leader of NCP’s legislative wing, Ajit Pawar, was called by the Governor’s office to meet Koshyari where the formal proposal was handed over to a delegation of party leaders.
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates:
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP was called to form the government Monday, after the BJP expressed its unwillingness to form government, and then the Shiv Sena, which was invited next and given 23 hours to prove its intent, could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time. Leader of NCP’s legislative wing, Ajit Pawar, was called by the Governor’s office to meet Koshyari where the formal proposal was handed over to a delegation of party leaders.
The NCP has 54 seats in the state Assembly, while its ally Congress has 44 seats. The alliance is short of 47 seats in the Assembly to cross the half-way mark and prove its majority. The party would need the support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats, for it to have any realistic chance of forming the government.
While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s impressive election campaign had set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra, there has been a vocal section of senior party leaders that believe that returning to power in the state was essential for the party to rebuild and keep its flock together. Senior leaders of the party will meet in Mumbai Tuesday morning to review the evolving political situation yet again.
Meanwhile, at the BJP core committee meeting, leaders discussed the political possibilities of NCP-Congress joining hands with Sena despite their ideological differences, and if so, what the BJP’s own role should be as an “aggressive” opposition in the state legislative assembly.
If Sena wants to grab power, it will now have to support NCP: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
In a sarcastic remark on Shiv Sena, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says, "This is the right time.....if Sena wants to grab power in state, it will now have to give support to NCP." Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal hopes Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena riddle will get resolved. he says he is hopeful of government formation.
Watch | Who says there is a meeting? I don't know, says Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on being asked if there is a meeting scheduled today between Congress and NCP: Who says there is a meeting? I don't know.
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to begin the meeting shortly
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to begin the meeting shortly. (Express photos: Amit Chakravarty)
Sharad Pawar asked us to wait for one more day: Congress leader Manikrao Thakre
Congress leader Manikrao Thakre has claimed that the party did not give its letter of support at the insistence of NCP Sharad Pawar who he claims had asked the party to wait for one more day. Thakre claimed that Pawar had said that the two parties should first discuss the details of the alliance between themselves and then hold talks with the Sena.
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet Sanjay Raut in hospital
Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule met with Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in the hospital. Ajit Pawar said that they were waiting for a letter of support from the Congress the whole day yesterday which did not come as the latter sought more time. Pawar said that a decision on government formation will be taken only in consultation with congress.
NCP meet will begin shortly
NCP meet will begin shortly. Ajit Pawar said that they were waiting for a letter of support from the Congress the whole day on Monday which did not come as the latter sought more time. Pawar said that a decision on government formation will be taken only in consultation with the Congress.
Don't know of any Congress-NCP meeting scheduled today: Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar denies of having knowledge of any meeting between NCP and Congress scheduled for today. On being asked about it, he says, "Who says there is a meeting? I don't know." (ANI)
We will succeed, says Raut after setback over govt formation
Even as the Shiv Sena failed to muster numbers to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra, its ailing leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday quoted lines of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up.
Raut, who on Monday underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem: "Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose).
The Rajya Sabha member further tweeted, "Hum honge kamyaab, zaroor honge" (we would succeed, definitely).
Day after Arvind Sawant’s resignation, Prakash Javadekar given charge of industries portfolio
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena MP). I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar has been assigned additional charge of Sawant's ministry.
Sawant, the lone Sena MP in Modi’s Cabinet, had quit on Monday after accusing the BJP of lying with regard to its power-sharing promises in Maharashtra, thereby forcing the allies to snap ties. “They have also hurt my party by lying…. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign,” Sawant said. Read More
Congress, NCP contested together and are together; decision will be collective: Ajit Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the decision will be collective adding that the Congress and the NCP contested together and are together. "Whatever decision will be taken, will be taken collectively, so we were waiting for Congress response yesterday but it didn't come, we can't decide on it alone. There is no misunderstanding, we contested together and are together," he said.
Sharad Pawar: I will talk to the Congress
On being asked if there is a delay on part of Congress, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, "I will talk to the Congress."
Sharad Pawar to meet Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today
Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today. Raut was admitted to hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Process underway, end result will be positive, says Congress MLA Kagda Padvi
Kagda Chandya Padvi, Congress MLA from Maharashtra said, "Process is still underway, but the end result will be positive. Personally I think the three (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) parties will form the Govt and a Shiv Sena leader will be the CM."
'Hum honge kaamyaab' tweets Sanjay raut amid power tussle in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon after complaining of chest pain, took to Twitter to express that the party will succeed for sure ('Hum honge kaamyaab').
Top Congress leaders cancel visit to Mumbai, MLAs will hold meeting with NCP today
Top Congress leaders, who were supposed to visit Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a tie-up with the Shiv Sena, have cancelled their visit. Now, the state Congress leaders will hold discussions with the NCP at a meeting around 4 pm in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray will hold discussions with Sena MLAs about the development.
Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said the visit of top Congress leaders to Mumbai has been cancelled on the request of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. "Pawarsaheb has said the meeting with top leaders can be held in two days time. Before that, he has said leaders of both the parties in Maharashtra will discuss the future course of action today," he said. Thakare said they might also hold discussion with the Shiv Sena leaders. "If required we will hold discussion with the Shiv Sena," he said. Read More
Why Congress, NCP failed to give Sena letters of support within the deadline
The reluctance of the Congress to enter into an alliance with the Shiv Sena was stated to be one of the reasons that the Congress and NCP failed to give the Sena letters of support within the deadline. “Congress was not comfortable with the Sena’s stand on Ram temple construction and Uniform Civil Code,” said a Sena functionary.
However, another party source said that the main issue was lack of time to obtain the signatures of all NCP legislators who were away in their constituencies, as they had been asked to be present in Mumbai only on Tuesday, November 12. The source said that it was NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s advise to Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting today to seek more time from the Governor.
Maharashtra govt formation: Euphoria to disappointment, all in a day for Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Monday started off on a confident note by breaking away from the National Democratic Alliance with its lone representative in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, submitting his resignation. However as the day progressed, the confidence gave way to disappointment after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to grant the party an extension that it desperately sought to rustle up the required support from the Congress and the NCP to form the government. Read More
Maharashtra: What’s in it for NCP, Shiv Sena?
While Pawar’s impressive election campaign has set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra, senior party leaders say returning to power in Maharashtra is essential for the party to keep its flock together and rebuild. NCP draws most of its political clout from the government promoted cooperatives sector. Also, many of its senior leaders — including Pawar’s nephew Ajit, former deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and party MP Sunil Tatkare among others — continue to battle corruption allegations.
A possible alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP is not that big a surprise
A possible alliance between the Shiv Sena and the NCP is not that big a surprise. It must be recalled that Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray had backed Pawar’s bid to become the Prime Minister when he was in the Congress. Honouring his friendship with Pawar, Thackeray had also ensured that the Sena-BJP alliance does not put a candidate against Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated by the Congress as the Presidential candidate, it was Pawar who had accompanied him to Thackeray’s residence, Matoshri, to successfully elicit the Shiv Sena’s support to his candidature.
Maharashtra: Unlikely allies, but the Shiv Sena has had a soft corner for Sharad Pawar
In Maharashtra, the possibility of Shiv Sena joining hands with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and forming a government in Maharashtra with Congress’s support has increased. Not wanting to be seen rushing to power in Maharashtra, the NCP waited for the BJP’s failure to form a government.
From facing an existential crisis and braving defections of several key leaders ahead of the Assembly polls, Pawar appears to have steered his party into the position of a kingmaker. By letting the Shiv Sena come to him, he again finds himself in the driver’s seat. Read the full Explained piece here
How was the relation between Sonia and Bal Thackeray?
Sources said apart from ideological incompatibility, party leaders recalled the frosty relationship between Sonia and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The animosity was so acute that she was upset when former President Pranab Mukherjee went and met Thackeray in the run-up to the 2012 presidential election despite her advice against such an interaction. In his book “The Coalition Years”, Mukherjee revealed: “I took a decision to meet Thackeray despite Sonia Gandhi’s disapproval because I felt that the man who had broken away from his traditional coalition partner to support my candidature, should not feel humiliated.”
Thackeray was also very critical of Sonia until his death over her foreign origin. He and his party’s mouthpiece Saamna often lampooned Sonia and her son Rahul with Saamna once calling her “Italian mummy”.
Uddhav rang up Sonia yesterday
“We cannot compromise on our ideology…it is a fact that the state leaders are demanding…and most of the leaders here are not in favour,” a senior leader told The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Uddhav rang up Sonia. She, however, did not give any commitment.
CWC met Monday to discuss the Maharashtra situation
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met Monday morning to discuss the situation at Sonia’s 10, Janpath residence. It was decided that top Maharashtra leaders — former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat, his predecessor Manikrao Thakre, Avinash Pande, Rajeev Satav and Rajni Patil — be called to Delhi for further discussions. Two Sena leaders, meanwhile, landed in Delhi and held talks with Ahmed Patel but he did not give any commitment. One of them was said to be Uddhav’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar.
Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders bot comfortable with idea of backing Sena
Sonia Gandhi, as also most of the senior AICC leaders, sources said, were not comfortable with the idea of backing a Sena government arguing that the party cannot compromise on its ideology. The Congress high command, however, did not rule out any possibility publicly and kept the Sena waiting.
What happened between BJP, Shiv Sena yesterday?
A day after the BJP conveyed to the Governor its unwillingness to form the government, action shifted to Jaipur and then Delhi. Most Congress MLAs, lodged in a hotel in Jaipur, and top leaders were prodding the central leadership to back the Sena. The Sena, too, signaled its intention to snap all ties with the BJP by asking Arvind Sawant, its minister in the Union Cabinet, to resign. The resignation, interestingly, has not been accepted until late tonight. For its part, the BJP observed restraint and did not hit out the Sena barring some stray tweets by some party members — a sign that all options were open.
Will there be President's rule in Maharashtra?
At least two senior Congress leaders, meanwhile, told The Indian Express that they expected a deadlock and that the state could be heading for a spell of President’s Rule.
Will Sena play second fiddle and join or support a govt led by NCP?
The question now is whether Sena will play second fiddle and join or support a government led by NCP. After all, it had broken its ties with the BJP after the latter had refused its demand for a rotational chief ministership. It is also to be seen whether the Congress will provide outside support or be part of an NCP-led Government in which the Sena is also an ally.
'Congress would certainly back an NCP-led Government'
Sources in the Congress said the party would certainly back an NCP-led Government. The Congress has now left to it the NCP which was given a day’s time by the Governor to secure the requisite numbers and negotiate with the Sena.
Congress closes door on Sena but NCP window still open
The Congress Monday virtually dashed Shiv Sena’s hopes of forming a government under its leadership in Maharashtra as the party high command chose ideological compulsions over practical politics. It was classical Congress at play as the party’s central leadership did not buckle under pressure from its MLAs, its Maharashtra leadership, and a forceful overture by the Sena with Uddhav Thackeray speaking to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said both Sonia and former chief Rahul Gandhi were not in favour of backing a Sena-led government. Read More
Will reach out to Sena today: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Claiming that his party was waiting for a formal letter of support from the Congress, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said they would reach out to Sena. “We will have a discussion with Uddhav Thackeray before we go to the Governor… We had been given a mandate to sit in Opposition, but we also have a responsibility of giving a stable government to the state at this time,” he said. Read More
Sharad Pawar’s impressive election campaign had set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra
While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s impressive election campaign had set the stage for NCP’s resurgence in Maharashtra, there has been a vocal section of senior party leaders that believe that returning to power in the state was essential for the party to rebuild and keep its flock together. Senior leaders of the party will meet in Mumbai Tuesday morning to review the evolving political situation yet again.
NCP held meetings through the day yesterday
The NCP leadership was in meetings through the day with its core committee conferring in Mumbai. Until the evening, when the Congress leadership backed out from announcing its support to the Shiv Sena, the NCP had been claiming that it was in a position to form an alternative government in the state. “We are willing to form an alternate government and we had a discussion on this regard in our core committee meeting as well. We are, however, waiting for a decision to be made by our alliance partner Congress,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Will get back to governor as soon as possible: NCP president Jayant Patil
“Being the third-largest party, the Governor has asked the NCP about its willingness to form the next government. We have told him that we would need to consult with our alliance partner and that we will get back to him as soon as possible,” state NCP president Jayant Patil said Monday evening.
How many seats the NCP and the Congress have?
The NCP has 54 seats in the state Assembly, while its ally Congress has 44 seats. The alliance is short of 47 seats in the Assembly to cross the half-way mark and prove its majority. The party would need the support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats, for it to have any realistic chance of forming the government.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena fails to get letters of support; Governor invites NCP
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP was called to form the government Monday, after the BJP expressed its unwillingness to form government, and then the Shiv Sena, which was invited next and given 23 hours to prove its intent, could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time. Leader of NCP’s legislative wing, Ajit Pawar, was called by the Governor’s office to meet Koshyari where the formal proposal was handed over to a delegation of party leaders.
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!