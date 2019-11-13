Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Congress, NCP form committee to finalise common minimum programme

Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Congress, NCP form committee to finalise common minimum programmehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-government-formation-live-shiv-sena-moves-sc-against-presidents-rule-congress-ncp-reach-out-to-sena-with-a-plan-6117052/
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: The state was placed under President's rule on Tuesday, nineteen days after Maharashtra’s fractured verdict produced no clear winner in the Assembly elections.
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: The Congress and the NCP on Wednesday formed a committee to finalise the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) demanded by the Congress to form an alliance with the Shiv Sena. The Congress committee includes Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar while the NCP committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik.
On Tuesday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had raised the issue of CMP. “Unless the roadmap and the modalities of governing the state are finalised, the Congress will not be in a position to give such an assurance,” Ahmed is learnt to have conveyed, sources said. On top of this, Congress also made it clear that the CMP must include some of the key agenda items in its poll manifesto including farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, and job quota for local youth in new industries.
In the afternoon today, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Manikrao Thakre are likely to meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for further talks. Earlier today, the Shiv Sena said they won’t move to the Supreme Court to challenge Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ‘s decision to not grant it more time to demonstrate its majority. Sources in the Sena said that it is considering whether to press the petition or file a fresh petition against the president’s rule.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut discharged from hospital
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Wednesday discharged from the Lilavati hospital. The 57-year-old Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's spokesperson underwent an angioplasty procedure on Monday.
NCP forms committee to finalise common minimum Programme
NCP has formed committee to finalise common minimum agenda. The committee include Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik.
Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital
Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital. Raut was admitted at the hospital on November 11 after he complained of chest pain.
Congress sets up committee for talks on Common Minimum Programme
Congress has set up a committee of Maharashtra leaders for talks on Common Minimum Programme with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The committee includes Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar. On Tuesday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who landed in Mumbai with Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, raised the issue of CMP. “Unless the roadmap and the modalities of governing the state are finalised, the Congress will not be in a position to give such an assurance,” Ahmed is learnt to have conveyed, sources said.
NCP- Congress to discuss first and then discussions with Shiv Sena: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra government should be formed before this year ends said NCP leader Ajit Pawar adding Congress leader Jayant Patil will call Balasaheb Thorat, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee for further discussions between the parties and discuss the dates for a joint discussion on how to go ahead. "As far as discussions on Shiv Sena goes, we'll do that only after discussing with alliance partners as we had a common manifesto. Shiv Sena's manifesto was different, so we'll have an understanding with Congress first&then go ahead with discussions on Shiv Sena," he added
Kapil Sibal on President's rule in Maharashtra: Union government's eyes and ears has no qualms to discard all constitutional norms
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the President’s Rule being imposed in Maharashtra was a very unfortunate move. In a tweet he said, " the Governor of Maharashtra and the Union government's eyes and ears has no qualms to discard all constitutional norms."
Governor of Maharashtra : The Union Government’s eyes and ears :
Constitutional experts call President's rule in Maharashtra 'unconstitutional'
Constitutional experts called Maharashtra Governor's move to impose President's rule unconstitutional, political leaders said Koshyari was dancing to the tunes of the central government. “After the Governor had given 48 hours to the BJP, he should have also given 48 hours to the Shiv Sena. Instead, he gave only 24 hours to the Sena, which was improper,” said Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat. Congress leader Manikarrao Thakare, however, said, “President’s rule will not make any difference. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said now we have got more time to discuss and come to an agreement.” Thakare said in a few days, the Congress, NCP and Sena will discuss the modalities of forming the government. “We are positive about forming the government,” he said.
'Agneepath', tweets Sanjay Raut as Sena treads tough path with Cong-NCP
Ailing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, apparently to indicate a difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, its political rivals till recently. Raut, the 57-year-old Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's spokesperson, who underwent an angioplasty procedure on Monday, has been tweeting from his hospital bed here over the current political situation in Maharashtra.
Unwilling to play 'third fiddle' to the Sena and NCP, says Congress demanding for equal distribution of power
Setting the tone for talks with Shiv Sena on government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP have said the Sena must agree and sign off on a common minimum programme (CMP). Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who landed in Mumbai with Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, then raised the issue of CMP. “Unless the roadmap and the modalities of governing the state are finalised, the Congress will not be in a position to give such an assurance,” Ahmed is learnt to have conveyed, sources said. Senior Congress sources also indicated the party was unwilling to play “third fiddle” to the Sena and NCP if the three parties were to form a coalition government. They said the party would push for equitable distribution of power, which could turn out to be a bone of contention even with the NCP. In the election, Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54, and Congress 44.
Shiv Sena considers to file fresh plea against Presiden't rule in Maharashtra
The Shiv Sena said that it is considering whether to press the petition or file a fresh petition against the president's rule. "After we submitted the petition, the president rule has been imposed in the state. So, we are considering whether to press the existing petition or file a fresh petition against president rule. The decision may be taken today," said Anil Parab, who is co-applicant in Sena's petition.
Shiv Sena not to move SC against Guv’s refusal for extra time
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said they will not mention its petition in the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it time for govt formation
Explained: President’s Rule in Maharashtra, what now?
The Maharashtra Assembly has been kept in suspended animation after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari noted that a situation has arisen when the formation of a stable government is not possible even 15 days after the election results had been declared. President’s Rule implies the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct rule of the Centre. This is achieved through the invocation of Article 356 of the Constitution by the President on the advice of the Union Council of Ministers. Under Article 356, this move can be taken “(1) If the President, on receipt of the report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution…”
Shiv Sena: Prepared to end instability in Maharashtra by assuming role of ‘Neelkanth’
A day after President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra amid political uncertainty, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday defended the party’s decision to work towards brokering a power-sharing deal with the Congress and NCP. A Saamana editorial said the party is prepared to do what it takes to form a stable government in the state. It also cited Bihar and J&K as examples of the BJP “tying up with diverse parties to establish power.” Read more
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who landed in Mumbai with Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, then raised the issue of CMP. “Unless the roadmap and the modalities of governing the state are finalised, the Congress will not be in a position to give such an assurance,” Ahmed is learnt to have conveyed, sources said.
A pre-condition both Congress and NCP want the Sena to clarify publicly is the latter’s stance on development of minorities. “We will go ahead without compromising our secular credentials,” Pawar told the conference, the sources said. Senior Congress sources also indicated the party was unwilling to play “third fiddle” to the Sena and NCP if the three parties were to form a coalition government.
They said the party would push for equitable distribution of power, which could turn out to be a bone of contention even with the NCP. In the election, Sena won 56 seats, NCP 54, and Congress 44. With a combined tally of 154, they cross the half-way mark of 144.
