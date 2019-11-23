Stung by ‘Maha’ shocker, Sena moves SC against ‘BJP’s illegal usurpation of power’

The Shiv Sena on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the “arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions” of the Maharashtra Governor in swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The Sena, in its writ petition, said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has “belittled the constitutional office of the Governor and allowed himself to be a pawn in BJP’s illegal usurpation of power.”

In its petition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena alleged that the Governor acted in a “partisan manner” and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor. “It is respectfully submitted that the Governor’s actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre,” Sena said in the petition. Follow | Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE UPDATES

In its submission, Sena also asked the apex court to “issue appropriate directions in terms of summoning a special session of the Fourteenth Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on 24.11.2019.”

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The early morning scenes at the Governor’s office came as a surprise for the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, which had reached a consensus the previous night to form the government.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The majority mark is 145.