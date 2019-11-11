Shiv Sena fails to cobble up support to form govt as Congress keeps it on tenterhooks

After hectic and protracted backchannel talks, Congress Monday held back its support to Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra at the last minute and said further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party would be required.

Meanwhile, back in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray met Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan and sought three days time for submitting letters of support. However, the Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension. Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates

“We had sought three days extension but the Governor rejected it. But, we have staked the claim for government formation and that is still there. The claim hasn’t been rejected,” Aaditya said at a press conference.

Without naming Congress and NCP, Aaditya further said “two parties” have agreed “in-principle” support to a Sena-led government. “We have initiated talks with two parties. Both the parties have expressed their in-principle support to the Sena,” Thackeray said.

Following this, the Governor sent an invitation to NCP, which is the third-largest party in the state, to stake claim at the government. An NCP delegation, led by Ajit Pawar, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and the party said will hold discussions with ally Congress before coming to a conclusion. The NCP has time till 8:30 pm Tuesday to prove majority in the state assembly.

The Congress (44), NCP (54) and Shiv Sena (56) together have 154 MLAs in the newly elected assembly, comfortably above the simple majority of 146 in the 288-member House.

On a day of rapid developments, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a telephonic conversation with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

The Governor had on Sunday invited the Sena to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly after the BJP, the single largest party in the recently held state elections, declined to form the government. The BJP had reasoned that the party and its ally Shiv Sena were not on the same page over forming the government.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader and Union Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The development came apparently after NCP laid down a set of conditions for backing a Shiv Sena-led ruling formation: Cut ties with BJP, quit NDA, evolve a common programme.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Sawant said, “BJP went back from their pre-election promises. It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre, so I have resigned as Union minister.”

Throughout the day, top Congress leaders huddled together to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena with NCP, which many have called would be an ‘unnatural’ alliance — a hardline Hindutva party and two secular parties.

Top Congress leaders, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, as well as state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, met party president Sonia Gandhi in the evening while all senior members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met the party chief in the morning.

“The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP,” a statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal said.