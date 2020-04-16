‘Big conspiracy, will unmask it’: Maharashtra govt on Bandra migrants protest

“What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it….,” an editorial in Saamana said. (Express file photo) “What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it….,” an editorial in Saamana said. (Express file photo)

Breaking its silence over the migrants protest in Mumbai’s Bandrawhich happened two days ago, the Maharashtra government said it will “unmask” the “big conspiracy” and accused the opposition BJP of creating unrest by destabilising the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, an editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana‘ claimed that outstation trains depart not only from Bandra station, but from various other stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) too, however, the crowd gathered only at one station. It further alleged that a similar situation in Gujarat’s Surat was completely ignored by television news channels.

“What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low,” the Marathi daily said.

Over 2,000 migrants had gathered at Bandra station on Tuesday, hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The protesters demanded transport arrangement to go back to their native places, and ignored lockdown norms in this process even as social distancing went for a toss.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, is the worst affected state in the country with over 3,000 cases and has reported nearly 300 deaths as of Thursday. Sena, in the editorial, said, the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

“The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy. Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is ‘beimani’ (cheating). Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil,” the Thackeray-led party said.

Sena also warned that the government must ensure that those who want to run away creating trouble will not return and that it shall find out the background of the people who gathered in Bandra, violating the lockdown, thus trying to damage the state.

“What were the police doing during this period? These people didn’t have any luggage with them if they were planning to go to their native places,” it noted.

Slamming BJP, Saamna said that the opposition party was not leaving any chance to disturb the Maha Vikas Aghadi (tri-party) government, and further alleged that it would stoop to any level to do that.

Sena clarified that there were no rumours regarding resumption of train services. “There was a circular in this regard. It was news. How did the Railways take reservations after April 15? When there was no clarity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the lockdown, it was a crime to take 40 lakh reservations and create confusion,” it said.

The Railway Ministry is “also responsible” for what happened in Bandra, the Sena said.

-with PTI inputs

