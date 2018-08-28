Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Maharashtra government: Another 94 services under RSA

Maharashtra government: Another 94 services under RSA

In the past three-and-a-half years, the government has received 5.42 crore applications from across the state seeking various services. So far, the government has responded to 5.27 crore applications. 

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: August 28, 2018 3:03:15 am
Maharashtra schools, Maharashtra digital schools, digital schools, digital schools Maharashtra, Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state government has decided to bring another 94 services under the Right to Service Act (RSA) to make those available online. The total number of services listed in the government is 497 and currently, under the RSA, 39 departments provide 403 of those online. For the remaining 94 services, one has to visit the departments concerned.
“It is my unwavering commitment to maximise the services. Our objective is to bring highest degree of accountability and transparency in the administration,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday while launching a logo and tag line for RSA. The tag line reads ‘Your Service, Our Duty’.

In the past three-and-a-half years, the government has received 5.42 crore applications from across the state seeking various services. So far, the government has responded to 5.27 crore applications.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement