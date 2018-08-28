Maharashtra government: Another 94 services under RSA

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state government has decided to bring another 94 services under the Right to Service Act (RSA) to make those available online. The total number of services listed in the government is 497 and currently, under the RSA, 39 departments provide 403 of those online. For the remaining 94 services, one has to visit the departments concerned.

“It is my unwavering commitment to maximise the services. Our objective is to bring highest degree of accountability and transparency in the administration,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday while launching a logo and tag line for RSA. The tag line reads ‘Your Service, Our Duty’.

In the past three-and-a-half years, the government has received 5.42 crore applications from across the state seeking various services. So far, the government has responded to 5.27 crore applications.

