Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Ahead of oath-taking, welcome hug for Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Newly-elected 288 MLAs are being administered the oath in the Maharashtra Assembly Wednesday by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj and Shiv Sena’ Aaditya Thackeray were among the members to take oath early. Pawar was greeted with thumping of desks from NCP members when he went to the podiumto take oath. Ahead of the special session, NCP leader Supriya Sule greeted Pawar with a hug outside the Assembly.

The development comes a day after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation — the shortest tenure of a government in Maharashtra — following the Supreme Court’s order for a floor test. Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the new chief minister on Thursday and will have six months to become a member of the Legislative Assembly.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who made a dramatic switch to ally with the BJP and on whose support the saffron party was banking, also resigned as the Deputy chief minister. He later met NCP chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence. While Ajit is still a part of the NCP, party insiders suggest that things are unlikely to be the same for him.

What was projected as a “masterstroke” by BJP strategists three days ago is now a scar for the party. Fadnavis’ resignation is not just the loss of power in the country’s financial hub, but a second misadventure for the BJP within 18 months. This will hurt the party brass more than the fall of the earlier Karnataka government because this time the offices of the President and PM were dragged in to impose President’s Rule and to revoke it later.