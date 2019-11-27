Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Ahead of oath-taking, welcome hug for Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Ahead of oath-taking, welcome hug for Ajit Pawarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-gover4nment-formation-live-updates-shiv-sena-ncp-bjp-congress-thackeray-fadnavis-pawar-6138697/
Maharashtra Government government formation Live News Updates: Uddhav Thackeray will be Maharashtra's new Chief Minister after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned due to lack of a majority.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Newly-elected 288 MLAs are being administered the oath in the Maharashtra Assembly Wednesday by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj and Shiv Sena’ Aaditya Thackeray were among the members to take oath early. Pawar was greeted with thumping of desks from NCP members when he went to the podiumto take oath. Ahead of the special session, NCP leader Supriya Sule greeted Pawar with a hug outside the Assembly.
NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who made a dramatic switch to ally with the BJP and on whose support the saffron party was banking, also resigned as the Deputy chief minister. He later met NCP chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence. While Ajit is still a part of the NCP, party insiders suggest that things are unlikely to be the same for him.
What was projected as a “masterstroke” by BJP strategists three days ago is now a scar for the party. Fadnavis’ resignation is not just the loss of power in the country’s financial hub, but a second misadventure for the BJP within 18 months. This will hurt the party brass more than the fall of the earlier Karnataka government because this time the offices of the President and PM were dragged in to impose President’s Rule and to revoke it later.
Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray sworn-in as MLAs
Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aaditya Thackeray have been administered oath as Maharashtra MLAs. Pawar is an NCP MLA from Baramati seat, while Bhujbal won from Nashik. Aaditya who made his electoral debut with Maharashtra Assembly elections is Worli MLA. Thackeray is the first in the family to contest the polls.
Happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's dream is being fulfilled: Shiv Sena leader
"We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar & Sonia ji madam has made an immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra," Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe said, ahead of the ceremony in Maharashtra Assembly.
Maharashtra: Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar share a hug in Maharashtra Assembly
NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule arrive at the Maharashtra Assembly ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Sule who had called Ajit a "traitor"for turning towards the BJP hugged him in the Assembly. Sule's husband Sadanand Sule had met Ajit yesterday to convince him to come back to the party's fold. "Lot of new responsibility. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us," Supriya Sule told reporters today.
Mumbai: NCP leaders Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule arrive at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today. Oath will be administered to the MLAs in the assembly today. #Maharashtra
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on political developments in Maharashtra. After Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray is set to lead the state. A special session of Assembly has been convened to administer the oath to the MLAs today. Follow the latest news, here.
The curtains to the political drama in Maharashtra were drawn after the Supreme Court ordered an "immediate" floor test to be telecast live on Wednesday. The court also said that a pro-term Speaker was to be appointed and that no open ballot would be allowed.
This changed things for the BJP. From the very beginning, the BJP, sources said, had been banking on “technicalities” to win the trust vote. The plan was to convene a three-day assembly session. The first day would have been devoted to oath being administered to the MLAs by the Pro-tem Speaker. Sources said hopes were being pinned on the appointment of the Speaker, secret ballot and a voice vote.
All those hopes were dashed Tuesday when the Supreme Court ruled out the secret ballot. Ajit Pawar’s resignation sealed the fate of the Fadnavis government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the two top leaders of the BJP, had met right after the Supreme Court verdict.
Running out of options and facing defeat in the trust vote after NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy Chief Minister due to "personal reasons", Fadnavis too threw in the towel, saying he no longer had the majority.
Before handing over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis in a presser said the party doesn't have numbers and that it doesn't want to indulge in horse-trading.
After the fall of Fadnavis government, Uddhav Thackeray met the Governor and staked claim. Thackeray, on his part, thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her party and the NCP while taking a swipe at the BJP. “I feel regret and surprise about one thing — the people with whom we had allied for 30 years didn’t trust me, but the people against whom we fought for 30 years showed trust in my leadership. I have learnt today what I gained and what I lost.”
In the Maharashtra House of 288 members, the BJP has 105, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 MLAs. The Sena parted ways with the BJP after insisting on the rotation of the CM post.
