Thursday, September 20, 2018
Maharashtra: 2 girls 'raped'; 1 dies, minor among 2 held
Maharashtra: 2 girls ‘raped’; 1 dies, minor among 2 held

According to Maharashtra police, the incident took place on two occasions between September 11 and 18.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: September 20, 2018 5:15:56 am
maharashtra rape case, girls raped, rape cases india, indian express a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of one of the girls, and an investigation has started.

Two girls aged, 11 and 12 years, were allegedly raped by two persons, one of them a minor. According to police one of the girls passed away late on Wednesday night. According to Maharashtra police, the incident took place on two occasions between September 11 and 18.

One of the perpetrators, a 22-year-old has been arrested. The other, a 17-year-old, has been detained, a senior police officer said. He added that a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of one of the girls, and an investigation has started.

