Maharashtra gets just 4% of all Mudra loans but generates most new jobs

Just five states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal, account for about 70% of total loans disbursed — by value — under the Mudra scheme during April 2015 to December 2017, according to the Draft Report of Mudra Survey. Four of these, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Bihar, also figure among the top five additional employment creators, having generated almost 40% extra jobs.

Maharashtra does not rank among the top five states in terms of loans disbursed. It could garner just 4% share in the total loans but generated the maximum additional jobs of 15%.

Similarly, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh are two states which punch far above their weight when additional employment generation is juxtaposed with share in loan disbursements. UP with a meagre 2.7% share in loans disbursed generated 5.1% of additional employment and Kerala with 2.9% share in loans disbursed generated 5.2% extra jobs.

These two states outperformed traditional entrepreneurial powerhouse, Gujarat, the yet-to-be released survey report showed. Gujarat, with 4.5% share in total loan disbursements, generated just 5% of the total 1.12 crore additional employment in the first 33 months of the scheme.

On the contrary, Tamil Nadu, which received the lion’s share — 20.2% — of loans disbursed, slips down the list of additional employment generators, and accounts for only 8.1% of extra jobs. A wide gap between loan disbursement share and the share in additional employment is also seen for Odisha, which had 15.6 per cent share of the total loan disbursement, but accounted only for 7.8 per cent of the additional employment.

A close look at the loan data under the three categories – Shishu (upto Rs 50,000), Kishor (Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh) – shows that Tamil Nadu accounted for the highest share of 24.21 per cent of the total disbursement of Shishu loans, Bihar topped in the Kishor category with 11.59 per cent of the total disbursement, and Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest share of 14.12 per cent in the Tarun category.

As per economic activity, additional employment under Mudra in manufacturing was the highest in Tamil Nadu in absolute number terms (160,425), while Karnataka led among states in services with 528,746 additional employment and Maharashtra generated the highest additional employment in trading at 914,404 during the 33 month period.

As reported Wednesday, the Draft Report on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Survey conducted by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, accessed by The Indian Express, found that just one in five beneficiaries started a new business while the rest expanded their existing establishment.

In all, 1.12 crore additional jobs were created during April 2015-December 2017. Of this, 51.06 lakh were self-employed or working owners which also included unpaid family members while 60.94 lakh were employees or hired workers. The reference period for the Mudra survey was taken from April 8, 2015, the launch date, to December 2017. The survey studied as many as 97,000 beneficiaries and was conducted between April-November 2018.