Maharashtra gets 6 lakh doses of Covishield, 36,000 of Covaxin

Beneficiaries receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, at the vaccination centre of Rajawadi Hospital, in Mumbai, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI)

Maharashtra has received six lakh Covishield vaccine doses and 36,000 Covaxin doses, state Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express on Monday morning. Of the six lakh Covishield vaccine doses, a total of 2.5 lakh doses are for the 45+ age group while 3.5 lakh doses will be allocated for the 18-44 age group.

The state pays for the procurement of vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group while the Centre allocates vaccines procured from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for the 45 years and above age group to the states.

Till May 9, a total of 1.8 crore beneficiaries have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses across the state. Of this, 4.36 lakh beneficiaries are among the 18-44 age group who have been administered the vaccine since the drive began on May 1.

An analysis of the data shows that till May 9, a total of 6.68 lakh healthcare workers have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while 6.19 lakh frontline workers have got both vaccine doses. The highest number of persons vaccinated with doses amount to 20.67 lakh beneficiaries in both 45-59 age group, and the 60 years and above age group.

State Immunisation Officer Dr D N Patil said the Centre had announced a slew of changes to the vaccination policy when it had opened up vaccination for them above the age of 18 and allowed state governments to procure the vaccines directly from manufacturers from May 1. “We require 12 crore doses in the next six months if 2 crore have to be vaccinated each month,” said Dr Patil.

Mumbai has administered the vaccine to 27.48 lakh beneficiaries while Pune is at second place with 24.43 lakh beneficiaries getting the vaccine jabs. Pune district has received 39,000 Covishield doses for the 45 and above age group so far, while another 23,000 doses were procured from the state for the 18-44 age group, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director of health, Pune circle.

Of these, 16,000 doses will be allocated for the 45 + age group to vaccination centres under the Pune Municipal Corporation while 10,000 will be for the 18-44 age group.

Dr Deshmukh admitted that they have limited 2,400 Covaxin doses when the actual count of beneficiaries requiring the second dose stands at 80,000 in Pune district. “… We have at least 600 vaccination centres and a capability to administer one lakh doses daily,” he said.

Ruby Hall Clinic hopes to get Covishield vaccine doses by May 20

At Ruby Hall Clinic, authorities are hopeful of receiving Covishield vaccine doses by May 20. “We had written to the Serum Institute of India that we are willing to purchase at least 50,000 vials of the vaccine, “ said Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic.

He admitted that a lot of paperwork and formalities have to be completed but they were hopeful of at least getting a large chunk of the doses. “We are hopeful of receiving a fair share of the vials by May 20,” Bhote told The Indian Express.

At some other private city hospitals too, authorities have received feedback from Serum Institute of India on their applications for doses of Covishield vaccines. “We have been assured of supply of doses post May 17 and we will be ready with all the paperwork details,” said Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital.

As per the Government of India guidelines, private hospitals and industrial manufacturers can purchase directly from vaccine manufacturers, and they would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply not earmarked for the central government.