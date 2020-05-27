Maharashtra free to send as many trains as needed to let people come back, says Bihar govt

“If Maharashtra wants to send more trains to Bihar, it can do so. We do not have any problem. We are fully prepared,” Kumar said in a statement. (Rerpresentational) “If Maharashtra wants to send more trains to Bihar, it can do so. We do not have any problem. We are fully prepared,” Kumar said in a statement. (Rerpresentational)

The Bihar government on Tuesday said it was committed to bringing back all its people stuck in different places in the country, and would not prevent any trains from coming into the state. It said the Maharashtra government was free to send as many trains as are required to let interested people travel to Bihar.

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said so far, 130 trains from Maharashtra have already come to Bihar, carrying more than 1.93 lakh passengers. Another 38 trains are scheduled to depart from various cities of Maharashtra till May 28.

Kumar said Maharashtra had, on Tuesday, informed the Bihar government about the decision to run 24 additional trains. “If Maharashtra wants to send more trains to Bihar, it can do so. We do not have any problem. We are fully prepared,” Kumar said in a statement.

