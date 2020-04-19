Maharashtra: FPS operators threaten shutdown from May 1, allege interference by political parties in PDS

People gather in Pune’s Bibvewadi area to collect the 5 kg rice per person that fair price shops have started distributing for free as a relief measure amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) People gather in Pune’s Bibvewadi area to collect the 5 kg rice per person that fair price shops have started distributing for free as a relief measure amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

THE STATE Federation of Fair Price Shop Operators has threatened to shut shops from May 1, alleging interference by local political leaders and incidents of abuse and violence against shop operators in various parts of the state. The federation has demanded corrective action from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, failing which they will stop the operations of shops from next month, federation president Gajanan Babar has written in a letter.

Babar has alleged that in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, workers of political parties were approaching the fair price shop (FPS) operators and pressuring them to make an arrangement where foodgrains could be procured by them by paying the requisite amount to the godowns and distributed through their own network rather than the established public distribution system.

“We want the state government to clarify if such an arrangement is legal and if it’s legal, then under what rules can it be done. We want the poor and the needy to get food but, at the same time, the rules should also be followed. Interference by political workers is causing friction among shopkeepers and also affecting speedy foodgrain distribution,” wrote Babar, a former Shiv Sena MP from Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Babar also listed several other alleged incidents of verbal and physical violence against FPS operators in Maval, Raigad, Trimbakeshwar and Bhiwandi. “FPS operators don’t have any personal protective equipment, and are still working to provide foodgrain in this hour of need. However, interference by political workers is causing a lot of trouble,” said Babar, who demanded that FPS operators should get insurance cover as it is being provided to other government workers involved in essential services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pune ZP orders probe into food distribution through anganwadis in Ambegaon

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad has formed a panel headed by Jitendra Dudi, Sub-Divisional Officer, Ambegaon, to probe the alleged irregularities in the food distribution project undertaken to ensure that closure of anganwadis due to the coronavirus outbreak does not affect dependent on food from these centres.

Officials have received complaints in Ambegaon that the foodgrains distributed for children are past expiry date and the quantity distributed is much lower than the reported quantity. “I have ordered the panel to complete the inquiry and submit a report within 14 days,” said Prasad.

