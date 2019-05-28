Maharashtra: Four-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Palghar, 1 held

POLICE ARRESTED a man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Palghar. A case was filed by the child’s mother claiming that the girl had reportedly gone missing on Sunday noon.

Advertising

According to police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint against her neighbour on Sunday evening, claiming that he had taken her daughter out to buy chocolates few hours ago, but had not returned. “The 38-year-old woman claimed that their neighbour used to play with the child and had taken her out to buy chocolates multiple times in the past. However, on Sunday, they did not return for a long time,” a police officer said.

When the police launched a search, they found that the man had not taken her to any of the nearby shops. “The girl returned later in the night, but complained of a lot of pain. When her mother asked her what had happened, she gestured towards her private parts,” the officer said.

“After girl underwent medical examination, it was found that the child had been raped. We have registered a case and arrested the accused, who works at a construction site nearby,” the police officer said.

Advertising

17-year-old girl raped

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl was raped multiple times and impregnated by a 38-year-old man in Palghar. “The girl was taken to a resort in December 2018, where she claimed that she was drugged and raped. The accused also made videos and blackmailed her,” an officer investigating the case said. “The accused also used the videos to coerce the woman to meet him and raped her again,” she added.

The police have registered a case after the woman, now two-month pregnant, approached the police on Sunday. “We have registered a case under several sections of the POCSO Act. The woman claims she does not know the name of the man, and she met him through a friend,” a senior officer said.