Maharashtra: Four killed as car hits auto-rickshaw in Nashik

Four people were killed when a speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in Nashik district, the police said on Monday. The auto-rickshaw carrying several passengers was going to Umbarkon village last evening when the car coming from the opposite direction collided with it on Sinnar-Ghoti road, about 40 km from here, an official at the Ghoti police station said.

Four passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot in the mishap, he said. The car driver fled and a search was on to nab him, he said. The deceased were identified as Avinash Dalbhagat (22), Bhaskar Korde (65), Shivram Sarukte (42) and Arjun Sarukte (40), he said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Ghoti for postmortem, he said, adding that a case was registered in

connection with the mishap.

