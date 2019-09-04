Maharashtra: Forts, tourism facilities to be leased to private firms

ROPING IN the private sector to develop tourism in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday approved a new policy allowing the state-run Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to lease land to private players.

Advertising

More importantly, the new policy will also allow the private hospitality sector to bid for hotel and tourism facilities at forts that aren’t in the protected monuments list. Neighbouring Rajasthan and Goa are already known for their heritage hotels.

According to the policy, a one-time premium or a share in revenue will be collected from the private party against leasing of the land. Set up in 1975 to develop tourism in the state, the MTDC has several undeveloped (open) land and resorts across the state. It had earlier commissioned a private survey for exploring the option of monetising its land.

Under the new policy, the government will auction the land to lease. The highest bidder will be awarded the land for the development of tourism facilities. Deviating from the state’s general land leasing policy, the government has decided to award leases renewable up to 90 years in the tourism sector.

Advertising

Boost to India’s first book village

The state government has decided to push for the development of more facilities for literary enthusiasts at the country’s first book village, Bhilar, in Satara. The small hamlet has been receiving a constant stream of tourists ever since it embraced the tag of India’s first ‘village of books’. On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal to fund development of facilities for furthering the tag.

Grants for Nanded

With an eye at the Assembly polls, the Cabinet decided to convert into a grant a Rs 61-crore interest free loan extended by then Ashok Chavan-led government to the Gurudwara Takhat Sachkhand Shri Huzoor Sahib for the 300th anniversary of the ‘Guru-da-Gaddi’ celebrations in 2008. Sikh votes are decisive in some segments in Nanded, which is Chavan’s home turf.