Maharashtra forms panel to locate alternative land for metro car shed

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a committee to identify alternative land, if any, for the Metro car shed whose construction in the city’s green lung Aarey Colony was stayed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month.

The four-member panel, to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), will also probe if due procedure was followed in chopping 2100 trees in the colony in October, said a state government order (GO).

The panel will also propose steps for the protection of environment at the colony.

The mandate of the committee is to identify alternative land, if any, for the metro car depot at “affordable” rate, it said.

“The committee will also probe if proper procedure was followed to cut down 2100 trees at the land at Aarey Colony in October. It will also propose steps for the protection of environment at the colony,” the GO stated.

The committee will table its recommendations to the state government within 15 days.

Other members of the panel include principle secretary (environment), managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), and chief conservator of Forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

While stopping the construction of the metro car shed, the CM had clarified that he had not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself.

Previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra had come under fire from green activists for felling of trees over midnight for the carshed.

The Shiv Sena, then a junior partner in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had opposed the felling of trees. Thackeray had also announced withdrawal of cases registered against green activists who tried to stop felling of trees in Aarey Colony.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also comprises the NCP and Congress as ruling constituents.

