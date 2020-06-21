Maharashtra: Former soldier arrested for posing as Major

Offences of cheating and forgery were registered against him in Pune in 2014 and in Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2017. (Representational) Offences of cheating and forgery were registered against him in Pune in 2014 and in Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2017. (Representational)

A former soldier was arrested in Ahmednagar on Friday for allegedly posing as a Major and trespassing into the military base there. The accused, Prashant Patil, was arrested by local police after the Military Intelligence Unit in Jammu and Kashmir tipped them off.

Upon laying a trap for him on Friday, Patil (32), was found to be wearing the uniform of a Major-rank officer. The police also found a board on his car which read ‘On Army Duty’ and discovered a forged provisional placement letter issued by the Assam Rifles Training School Centre, an Army Canteen Stores Department card, five mobile phones, several passbooks and a notice issued by the 46 Assam Rifles Regiment asking him to explain the reasons for his absence from duty.

The police said Patil had deserted the Assam Rifles in 2014 after regular and unexplained leaves of absence. Since then, he had been posing as a high-ranking officer and striking financial deals with unsuspecting persons. Offences of cheating and forgery were registered against him in Pune in 2014 and in Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2017.

