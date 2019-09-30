Maharashtra forest department to begin five-year study in October to probe beaching cases

The Maharashtra forest department will begin a study in October to inquire and investigate cases of dead marine animals washed ashore the state’s coastline. The department will begin the five-year study to understand the population, threats and behaviour of marine animals, which also aims at investigating claims by marine biologists that beaching cases were due to an increase in noise pollution in the sea.

Experts suspect that the rise in shipping activity is responsible for some marine animal deaths. Between 2015 and 2018, 88 beaching incidents have been reported with 32 recorded in 2018 alone.

Dead marine animals found stranded included dolphin, porpoise, turtle and whale along the Konkan coast. However, the cause of death has remained unclear. In most cases, by the time the forest department responds to the incident, the animal’s body is decomposed.

“After the body is decomposed, the autopsy is unable to reveal any details like cause of death,” a forest department official said.

The forest department suspects the reasons found for death are due to old age, starvation, loss of navigation due to noise from ship, disease, toxicity and injury from entanglement in fishing gear.

“We get stranding reports of various marine animals from across the state’s coastline, but the data available with us is insufficient to begin any conservation efforts,” said N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forests and mangrove cell, Mumbai.

Vasudevan added that the study, scheduled to commence last year, will be taken up after the monsoon, starting with basic data collection. The researchers from the Konkan Cetacean Research Team (KCRT) had submitted the study plan to the mangrove cell.

Cetacean stranding, commonly known as beaching, is a phenomenon in which whales, dolphins among others get stranded on land, usually on a beach. In January, two cases of dolphin strandings were reported while in March, a 10-foot carcass of a baby whale shark with dismembered fins was found in the Mahul creek in the suburbs and the 150-kg decomposed body of a green turtle washed ashore at a popular seaside spot in Mumbai’s Nariman Point.