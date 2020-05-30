Maharashtra: For 3 years, govt plans to reduce local youth job quota to 60%

Sources said the three-year amendment in the high-tech segment would help in capacity building, while companies foot the bill for the skill development of local youth. (Representational Photo) Sources said the three-year amendment in the high-tech segment would help in capacity building, while companies foot the bill for the skill development of local youth. (Representational Photo)

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the local youth to grab available employment opportunities in industries after the exodus of migrant workers back to their home states, the state industry department is planning to reduce the 80 per cent job quota for persons domiciled in the state to 60 per cent for three years, but only in the high-tech sector.

The move, said sources, is aimed at attracting industrial investors to set up units in the state. The proposed relaxation is set to be applicable to hi-tech industries such as medical equipment, home appliances, electronics and artificial intelligence.

As per the existing guidelines, it is mandatory for industries to employ 80 per cent Maharashtra domiciled persons, and remaining 20 per cent employees from anywhere else. The quota has not been legislated, but effected by way of a government resolution.

“Now, it is being proposed to amend that condition to hire 60 per cent locals, allowing the industries to hire 40 per cent employees of their choice for the initial three years, only in hi-tech industries. In these three years, the industries should train local youths with the skill sets required and take the total local youth staff strength to 80 per cent,” said a bureaucrat, adding that the decision is yet to be finalised.

The bureaucrat said that the proposed amendment should not be linked with the sudden labour shortage due to the departure of the migrant work force from the state. “It is not about labour shortage. An industry may require manpower of certain skill sets, which may not be available in abundance in the state. So, this amendment will help industries get the required manpower for the initial three years.”

Earlier this month, Uddhav had urged “sons of soil” to come forward to take up employment opportunities that are opening up with migrant workers returning to their home states. Interestingly, the common minimum program of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress states that a law shall be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youths, covering contractual employment as well as permanent jobs.

Sources said the three-year amendment in the high-tech segment would help in capacity building, while companies foot the bill for the skill development of local youth. “It is being proposed after receiving suggestions from the industries. It will facilitate industries in their initial hand-holding of the units. Then this 20 per cent staff can exit from the units and local youths can be given jobs in their place,” said an official.

