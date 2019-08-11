Maharashtra floods: Govt asks oil industry to airlift fuel to Kolhapur

THE state government on Saturday asked the oil industry to airlift fuel to Kolhapur district for boats and vehicles engaged in rescue work in flood-hit areas.

“Due to the floods, road connectivity to Kolhapur is cut off. The fuel used for vehicles is on the verge of exhausting. In such a situation, the rescue operations may come to a standstill. Petrol and diesel is required for boats as well as vehicles of the district administration,” states a letter written by Abhay Yawalkar, director of the disaster management unit of the state government to the general manager of state level co-ordiantor (oil industry).

Yawalkar said a tanker carrying aviation fuel was stranded outside the city limits in Kolhapur. There is a need to airlift fuel to Kolhapur, he added.

In another letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yawalkar asked for immediate deployment of at least 15 Indian Navy teams with boats and other rescue equipment. “Kolhapur district is facing unprecedented floods due to heavy rainfall and dam discharges. Many people are trapped in villages, which are inundated, and need immediate rescue. The situation in Shirol block of Kolhapur is deteriorating further due to rising water levels,” he stated in the letter.

Officials said 15 Navy teams from Visakhapatnam reached Kolhapur on Saturday evening. In all, 104 rescue teams —16 Coast Guard teams, 23 NDRF teams and 41 Navy teams, among others — are involved in rescue operations.