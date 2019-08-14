Maharashtra flood toll rises to 43, govt pegs losses at Rs 6,814 crore

WITH TORRENTIAL rain and subsequent flood leaving a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday pegged the damages at Rs 6813.93 crore as the preliminary assessment, even as the toll from various flood-related incidents rose to 43.

A staggering 4.06 lakh hectare farm area under kharif cultivation has been ravaged, inflicting losses to over 8.7 lakh farmers. The government on Tuesday decided not to follow the Centre’s financial assistance norms for crop losses due to natural disasters — calculated at Rs 6,800 per hectare for rain-fed crops — and will pay compensation for loss valued at Rs 50,000 per hectare. Similarly, an amount of Rs 75,000 per hectare was considered for irrigated area, though the Centre’s relief norms approve of Rs 18,000 per hectare.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that “a memorandum of assistance” will be sent to the Centre, he added that till help is received, the amount will be spent from the state’s exchequer.

As per the initial assessment, the flood has damaged 1.39 lakh houses. The government will pay as compensation Rs 16,602 and Rs 5,200 for pucca structures fully and partially destroyed, respectively. Those who have lost their huts, will receive Rs 4,100.

With over 400 km of road network damaged, the state has estimated Rs 876 crore will be needed for road and bridge repairs.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, has engaged an IIT team to map vulnerability of residences situated near the floodplains.