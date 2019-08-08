Maharashtra flood: Fadnavis cancels last lap of Mahajanadesh Yatra on August 9

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday cancelled the final lap of his Mahajanadesh Yatra, scheduled for Dhule and Nandurbar on August 9, due to the grave flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The Chief Minister, who started the Mahajanadesh Yatra on August 1, was to conclude the first phase on August 9. The second phase of the yatra is scheduled between August 17 and August 31. On Friday, the CM was to hold public rallies and roadshows at Dhule, Dondaich, Sindkheda, Sahada and Nandurbar.

Sujitsingh Thakur, chief coordinator of the yatra and BJP general secretary, said Fadnavis cancelled the yatra following the floods.

On Thursday, the CM visited the flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts. He held a series of meetings to scale up the rescue and relief operations.

Fadnavis’s yatra had to be called off on Wednesday and Thursday too, following the death of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

Fadnavis on Wednesday was to visit Akola, Balapur, Shegaon, Khamgaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad and Jammer. On Thursday, he was due to travel across Jamner, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Amalner and Dhule.

Due to the cancellation, the CM will not be able to visit 13 Assembly constituencies.

Fadnavis speaks to Yediyurappa

Fadnavis on Thursday spoke to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, who has agreed to release 5 lakh cusecs water from Almatti dam. This will help bring down water levels in Sangli.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too has spoken to Fadnavis, assuring assistance to tackle the flood situation in Maharashtra.