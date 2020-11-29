Maharashtra fit for President’s rule but BJP won’t demand it, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Citing the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court orders in the Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut cases, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the “breakdown of law and order and abuse of power” by the MVA government makes Maharashtra fit for President’s rule.

“Having said this, I would like to make it clear that the BJP is not going to make any such demand,” he added, while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mumbai.

Referring to the court observations, Fadnavis said, “What could be more telling than these two court orders to describe which way Maharashtra is heading under CM Uddhav Thackeray. It’s an irony that these two orders came when the government completes one year in office.”

Referring to Thackeray’s interview in Saamana, Fadnavis said, “When a government completes a year, the CM is expected to highlight its achievements and unveil the roadmap ahead. Much to our surprise, we see Thackeray focused on threats and warning.”

In Nagpur, former state finance minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government was suffering from “political Alzheimer’s”, since it had allegedly forgotten all promises made in the election manifesto.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the MVA government completing a year in office, Mungantiwar read out several points from what apparently was the Sena manifesto, and alleged that none of those promises had been kept.

