Maharashtra first state to administer over 3.5 crore vaccine doses

Maharashtra has become the first state to cross the 3.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone. On Wednesday the state vaccinated 6.35 lakh people. Following Maharashtra closely is Uttar Pradesh with 3.52 crore jabs.

The highest single-day immunisation by Maharashtra was noted on July 3 with 8.11 lakh people vaccinated. The state has the capacity to vaccinate10 lakh people a day. Its daily average in the first week of July is 4.29 lakh. In seven days of July, Maharashtra has managed to administer 30 lakh vaccine doses against Covid-19. In the last week of June, the daily average was 4.49 lakh with 31.46 lakh people vaccinated between June 23-30.

State officials said that they plan to speed up coverage of people aged over 45 years with both doses ahead of the third wave. Of 3.8 crore people in this pool, both doses have been administered to only 13.7 percent population (52.40 lakh).

For the remaining 3.3 crore people aged above 45 years, if the current pace of vaccination continues, Maharashtra will take another 77 days to cover them.