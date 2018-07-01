Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Maharashtra: Female doctor assaulted in hospital, three persons arrested

Maharashtra: Female doctor assaulted in hospital, three persons arrested

A Thane Nagar police station official identified the four as Vicky Kadam (32), Sagar Patil (25), Digambar Kasbe (26) and Mangesh Kiratkar (30). 

By: PTI | Thane | Published: July 1, 2018 9:58:56 pm
The four persons were relatives of a pregnant woman who was admitted in the ward, police said.  (Representational Image)
Top News

A 38-year-old woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by four persons at the Government Civil Hospital in Thane yesterday night, police said. A police official said that the four accused assaulted the woman gynaecologist after she objected to one of them recording the ward premises on a mobile phone.

The four persons were relatives of a pregnant woman who was admitted in the ward, police said. A Thane Nagar police station official identified the four as Vicky Kadam (32), Sagar Patil (25), Digambar Kasbe (26) and Mangesh Kiratkar (30).

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the early hours of today and three of the four accused were arrested, he said. Kasbe, one of the four accused, is yet to be caught and efforts were on to nab him, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement