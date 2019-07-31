Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: At least 10 feared trapped as slab of a building collapses in Solapur

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at the Karmala branch of Bank of Maharashtra when some staff and customers were inside the building.

Local citizens and government agencies have launched a rescue operation. (Express photo)

At least 10 persons are feared trapped under debris after the slab of a premises housing a bank in Karmala taluka of Solapur district caved on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at the Karmala branch of Bank of Maharashtra when some staff and customers were inside the building. Karmala town is located around 125 kilometres from Solapur city and 160 kilometres from Pune.

Vishal Hire, Deputy Superintendent of Police for Karmala said, “Till 1.15 pm, seven persons were taken out and they have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is on.”

Police and district administration officials said that the total number of persons trapped could be at least 10 and serious injuries were feared.

Local citizens and government agencies have launched a rescue operation.

 

