Maharashtra: FCI releases 5.67 LMT, 3.88 LMT of wheat and rice from central pool for state

MAHARASHTRA HAS received 5.67 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice and 3.88 LMT of wheat from the central pool stock of Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the lockdown till May 7, read a statement issued on Saturday.

According to D V Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of FCI, there was sufficient stock to fulfil the demand of various state governments under special schemes introduced by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, apart from regular National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes till March next year.

“During the ongoing rabi season, procurement has picked up pace despite severe logistical constraints posed due to a countrywide lockdown. Against the target of 400 LMT of wheat, procurement for central pool has touched 216 LMT and the total paddy procurement has touched 45 LMT up to May 6,” the FCI stated. According to the FCI, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the FCI in Maharashtra has issued 4.33 LMT rice as of May 7 for further distribution to beneficiaries.

“FCI Maharashtra Region has issued 2,000 MT of wheat and 3,700 MT of rice to the district collectors of Mumbai (suburban), Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur under open market sale scheme without e-auction to state government in which food is made available to needy stranded labours/workers/homeless people through community kitchen programme by respective district collectors,” the FCI said.

The FCI Maharashtra has close to 10.6 LMT wheat and 5.8 LMT rice in godowns and is further planning to induct 2.25 LMT wheat and 4.5 LMT rice from the central pool, said FCI General Manager K P Asha.

