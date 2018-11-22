Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE: Land rights claims will be settled, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday assured tribal farmers that their forest land rights claims will be settled by December this year. A delegation of the protesting tribals met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the winter session of the state legislature is underway. Tribal welfare ministerVishnu Savra said 3.6 lakh claims were received, of which 1.74 lakh have been settled in favour of the tribals.

Thousands of farmers and tribals had arrived at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai to protest various agrarian issues plaguing the state. About 7,000 farmers, led by the Lok Sangharsh Morcha, commenced their march from Mulund Octroi Naka on Wednesday morning. Several political parties have lent their support to the protest, including Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena. Water conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh and MP Raju Shetty have also come out in support.

Some of the demands include the implementation of Swaminathan Committee Report, pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), minimum support price and setting up of a judicial system to ensure its implementation, complete farm loan waiver and drought compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for non-irrigated land and Rs 1 lakh per acre for irrigated land and other issues.