Maharashtra: Farmers block highway in Malegaon over declining onion prices

Farmers Saturday held a protest on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway against declining onion prices, leading to a traffic jam, police said. Some of the farmers also tonsured their heads as part of the protest, an official said.

Police teams rushed to the site of the protest at Tehare Phata here and arrested several farmers and cleared the highway for traffic, the official added.

Agitating farmers said onion prices were on the decline over the past fortnight, leading to heavy losses to cultivators, and the state government was unable to arrest the slide.

The protesting farmers later submitted a memorandum of their demands, including procurement of onion by the state government at remunerative prices, to Sub Divisional Officer Ajay More, said officials.