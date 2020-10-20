Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Uddhav in war of words over aid to farmers

CM Uddhav Thackeray in Solapur on Monday. (Express)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis were engaged in a war of words on Monday while touring areas in western Maharashtra that were hit by heavy rain last week.

Fadnavis claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has to defend the “inefficient” Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray, prompting the latter to hit back, saying the BJP leader should prioritise the people of Maharashtra instead of camping in Bihar.

Fadnavis, who is the BJP in-charge for Bihar polls, rushed back to Maharashtra on Monday. “There is a lot of unrest among public. The state government is inefficient and the NCP chief has to defend it,” said the former CM during his visit to Pune district. “The government should immediately provide financial assistance to farmers… instead of waiting for the panchnama to be completed,” he said.

On Thackeray and Pawar saying the state will seek financial assistance from the Centre, Fadnavis said, “It is improper to always put the ball in the court of the Centre, which will definitely provide help after completing the procedure.”

Thackeray, who visited Solapur, hit back, saying, “The leader of Opposition is a responsible leader. He should give priority to the crisis in state rather than the Bihar elections. In this situation, we should all reach out to the Union government for financial help for the farmers.”

Saying that he was “convinced” that PM Narendra Modi will extend all possible support for the flood-affected people, Thackeray said, “We have already started providing assistance to those who lost their family members in the torrential rain. The financial assistance for crop loss would be given as soon as the panchnama is completed…”

