Maharashtra extends welfare schemes for STs to Dhangars

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend all the social welfare schemes availed by the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to the Dhangar community as well, for which separate financial provisions will be made. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

At the Cabinet sub-committee meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday to address the long-pending demand of the Dhangar community for quota under ST category, the state government reiterated its commitment to move the proposal to the Centre after adequately addressing the legal and constitutional norms.

“The government has decided to hand over a report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on the Dhangar community to the Advocate General (AG) for further consultations and to determine the future course of action pertaining to the reservation demand under ST category,” Fadnavis told mediapersons. The AG is being consulted on the recommendation to be made to the Centre along with representation of the case before the Bombay High Court, he added.

The Dhangar (shepherd) community in Maharashtra at present gets 3.5 per cent reservation under Nomadic Tribe (D) category. The community is demanding 3.5 per cent reservation under ST category. However, any decision to give reservation to the community under ST category lies in the Centre’s jurisdiction. The state government can only move the proposal along with material to substantiate its case.

Till the time the Centre takes a decision on the demand, the state government has decided to extend all welfare measures which are availed by the ST community to the Dhangar community immediately. This is a major decision ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and is seen as a move to defuse the unrest among the community.

The Cabinet sub-committee feels the process of according reservation to the Dhangar community under ST category will take its own time. But to ensure that the community doesn’t feel deprived when it comes to welfare schemes, it has decided to accommodate its concerns. “The Dhangar community will be allowed to avail all welfare schemes of the tribal welfare department. For this separate financial provisions will be made,” Fadnavis said.

Saturday’s decision will pave the way for construction of ashramsalas (residential tribal schools) in vulnerable areas identified by TISS for the Dhangar community. Besides, vacant seats in existing ashramsalas will be opened for Dhangar students. These apart, hostels will be constructed across the state for the community and accommodating Dhangar students in renowned schools will be made compulsory under the Right to Education Act.

Ahilyabai Holker Maha Mahamandal will be strengthened and its scope for skill training and self-financing expanded for the benefit of the Dhangar community. Under housing for all, the state government has decided to build 10,000 houses for the community, among other steps.