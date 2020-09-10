Maharashtra: Ex-servicemen exempted from paying property tax in urban local body areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had first sought the state government’s permission in 2009 to waive property tax of ex-servicemen. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government has decided to exempt all former servicemen in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies across the state from paying property tax. The state government recently exempted serving as well as retired defence personnel from paying property tax in rural areas.

A government resolution issued on Wednesday said, “It has been decided to waive property tax on residential properties owned by ex-servicemen living in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies across the state. They will have to get relevant certificates from the district Sainik Welfare office to avail the benefits of the scheme.”

The scheme will be named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“The ex-servicemen have protected the country selflessly by putting their lives at stake. It was necessary to recognise their contribution and boost their morale…by waiving the property tax on their residential properties in urban local body areas,” said an officer from the state urban development department.

Major Milind Tungar, district sainik officer recently transferred to Osmanabad, said there are 2.5 lakh former servicemen in Maharashtra who will benefit from the state government’s decision. “The state urban development department’s decision seems to be only for ex-servicemen but we will take up the issue of including serving defence personnel as beneficiaries,” he said.

“The property tax exemption for ex-servicemen was implemented in select civic bodies but now is applicable across the state as per the government decision,” he added.

He said serving and former servicemen are also seeking exemption from toll charges on their vehicles, a demand the government is yet to accept.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had first sought the state government’s permission in 2009 to waive property tax of ex-servicemen, but it was only in 2016 that the state government had allowed the civic body to waive the general tax on properties owned by gallantry award winners of defence forces and widows of ex-servicemen.

The exemption was extended in 2017 to properties of the nominees of deceased defence personnel who were unmarried.

