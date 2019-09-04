Maharashtra: Ex-Congress legislator Abdul Sattar joins Sena

AHEAD OF the Assembly polls, former legislator of the Congress Abdul Sattar from Aurangabad district and some other Congress leaders from Osmanabad district joined the Shiv Sena.

Advertising

Sattar, who resigned as legislator and from the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections after he was denied a ticket, was welcomed into the party fold by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Sattar was elected as a legislator from Sillod Assembly constituency in Aurangabad district in 2014.

Sattar’s move surprised many in the political circles as he was earlier in touch with the BJP and had also welcomed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s statewide tour. Local leaders had opposed Sattar’s induction in the BJP, sources said. Sources in the Sena said Sattar was likely to be fielded by the party from Sillod constituency. The constituency is with the BJP but we would ask it in exchange for some seats, a Sena leader said.

On Tuesday, Osmanabad district Congress president Prashant Chede along with his supporters joined the Sena. Sena sources said it will help the party in some Assembly constituencies in the district during the upcoming Assembly polls. In the last few weeks, Congress legislator Nirmala Gavit, NCP legislator Dilip Sopal, former Congress legislator Dilip Mane, have joined the Sena.