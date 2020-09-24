Maharashtra: Ex-Armyman seeks police protection, says facing harassment

The Mahajan family had accused Patil of aiding their landlord, Bhavesh Kothavade, in a property dispute. (Representational)

Days after Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed the Jalgaon district police to re-open its investigation into allegations that BJP MP Unmesh Patil had assaulted a former Armyman 2016, the victim has written to the police seeking protection, claiming that his accusers were harassing him and his family.

Sonu Mahajan, a resident of Chalisgaon, wrote to the Jalgaon SP on Sunday alleging that several people had been roaming outside his home and putting pressure on him to take back his complaint.

Deshmukh also tweeted on Wednesday that following his orders to the local police, Mahajan had been receiving threatening phone calls. Condemning the threats, he added that he had directed the police to take appropriate action.

Patil, then MLA from Chalisgaon, was among nine people who allegedly assaulted Mahajan, his wife Manisha and son Samay in their home on June 2, 2016.

The Mahajan family had accused Patil of aiding their landlord, Bhavesh Kothavade, in a property dispute.

The attackers also allegedly stole Rs 60,900 in gold jewellery and cash from the Mahajans.

In his letter to the police, Mahajan has claimed that he faced a threat to his life from Patil and Kothavade and that they have made it impossible for him and the members of his family to step out of their home.

The local police had initially refused to file an FIR into the incident in 2016. Instead, Mahajan, who was admitted to the hospital with head injuries, was arrested on June 3, 2016, after Kothavade got a case of attempt to murder filed against him. The family has claimed that Mahajan was falsely implicated in the case.

Following this, in a writ petition filed before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, Mahajan had alleged that the police were shielding Patil. An FIR was finally registered against Patil on April 30, 2019, following directions from the HC.

However, the Mahajans have accused the local police of failing to act any action against the accused.

The state government’s decision to investigate Patil’s role in the attack was announced days after workers of the ruling Shiv Sena attacked a retired Navyman in Kandivali in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon that they claimed showed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in poor light.

