Maharashtra elections: Scindia named chairman of Cong screening committee

WITH THE Congress campaign for the Maharashtra polls yet to pick up, the party high command on Thursday constituted a six-member screening committee for the state, signalling intent to finalise the party’s candidates at the earliest. Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will head the committee.

Sources said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed her displeasure over the slow pace of preparations. Following her intervention, the party’s poll managers held an urgent meeting in New Delhi, where the campaign strategy and ongoing negotiations with the allies were reviewed on Thursday.

The other members of the committee are Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Tamil Nadu MP Manickam Tagore, AICC in charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, state party president Balasaheb Thorat and state legislative party leader K C Padavi.

With Assembly polls due in October, the model code of conduct is expected to kick in mid-September. “There isn’t much time left. The party leadership wants the state unit to finalise seat-sharing talks with the allies and the party’s own candidates at the earliest,” a senior leader said.

Last week saw Sonia firefighting dissidence. At a time when the state party unit is rattled by desertions, the Congress president reportedly reached out to a couple of disgruntled leaders, said a senior leader.

Having failed to project a single face ahead of the polls, the Congress on Thursday decided to launch regionwise poll campaigns.