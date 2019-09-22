Poll issues in Maharashtra: ‘Achievements’ in 5 yrs vs farmer suicides, slowdown

MINUTES after the Election Commission of India announced the Maharashtra Assembly election date, senior leaders of the BJP claimed that the saffron alliance will form the government by bagging more than 220 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, while the opposition Congress-NCP said change was imminent given the anger among voters against the ruling coalition.

While the BJP-Sena is set to highlight its achievements in the last five years, the opposition Congress-NCP combine has decided to raise the issues of unemployment, farmer suicides and economic slowdown.

As Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora wound up his press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, BJP leader and state Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde was the first to air the party’s view as he exuded confidence that BJP-Shiv Sena will win 220 seats. “We will definitely win 220 seats but it should not be a surprise if we go way beyond that mark,” he said.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 122 seats while the Shiv Sena had won 62 seats.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said the saffron parties and their allies will return to power by achieving the target of 220 seats and could even go beyond this mark. “The chief minister’s Mahajanadesh Yatra has drawn tremendous response. It is an indicator of the voters’ mood in Maharashtra. They are in our favour,” he said.

Patil said an announcement on the seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and Shiv Sena will be made in the next two days. “The alliance will certainly happen and an announcement will be made in the next two days,” he said. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are looking after the seat-sharing formula,” added Patil.

He said issues like revocation of Article 370 and triple talaq will not be raised during the campaign. “… Instead, we will highlight our achievements in the last five years and ask voters to compare them with the 15-year rule of Congress-NCP,” he said. Patil said the Sena-BJP combine will seek votes to tackle the drought situation in the state. “We want to take up the issue of tackling drought on a war footing. This will be one of our major election issues,” he said.

Congress state unit president Balasaheb Thorat said voters of Maharashtra were frustrated with the BJP-Shiv Sena’s “misrule”. “Whether it’s farmers, traders, shopkeepers, industrialists or the common man, they are all angry with the state government, which has failed to tackle their issues. The Congress-NCP combine has, in the last five years, agitated several times against the pathetic response of the government in tackling people’s issues. During the campaign, we will highlight the failure of the BJP-Sena government in not doing anything tangible for the residents,” he said.

NCP state spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “In the last six months, industrial slowdown has increased, unemployment continues to be on the rise and farmers are struggling to survive. The people are in the mood for a change in the government. Therefore, when the result comes in on October 24, change would have taken place.”

“During Lok Sabha elections, the Sena-BJP received 50 per cent votes by taking advantage of the division in votes. People have realised that and this time they will not allow division of votes,” he said.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal raised objections over the result date, saying, “Why are the results being declared three days after polling? Is it because they want to manipulate the EVMs?”

Meanwhile, the Congress has raised the issue of a shorter campaign period. “From 45 days, it has come down to 30 days. Actually, the candidates will have only 12 days after the day of withdrawal of nominations. This is not a good scenario,” said state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

The date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

“Those who are uncertain about their nominations will get time to campaign only from October 8 and the last day of campaigning is October 19. This means many candidates will get only 12 days for campaigning,” he said.