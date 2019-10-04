Maharashtra elections: NCP fields BJP councillor from Maval, Shitole against former mentor Jagtap

THE NCP on Thursday sprung a surprise by fielding Prashant Shitole from Chinchwad seat, Sulkashna Dhar (Shilwant) from Pimpri reserved seat and Sunil Shelkhe from Maval seat for the forthcoming assembly elections. The party is yet to field a candidate for Bhosari seat.

Both Shitole and Dhar are corporators of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). In the 2017 civic elections, Shitole was elected from Sangvi area while Dhar was elected from Kasarwadi-Sant Tukaramnagar.

Though Shitole’s name was not part of the party list released on Wednesday, the party on Thursday gave him an AB form to file his nomination, and he filed his papers in the afternoon.

NCP fielded Shitole after its top leaders such as Nana Kate, Bhausaheb Bhoir and Mayur Kalate withdrew from the race.

Minutes after filing his nomination, Shitole said he will try his best to defeat his former political mentor, Laxman Jagtap, who is contesting again on a BJP ticket. “It will be a fight between a political guru (teacher) and his chela (disciple),” said Shitole, a former chairman of the PCMC standing committee.

Shitole said he received his first few lessons in politics from Jagtap. “But after a few years, I realised it was difficult to continue a friendship with him…,” Shitole said, alleging that all those who were close to Jagtap have left him because of his unfriendly nature. “I will prove my point in this election. Nothing is difficult in this world,” he added.

Jagtap, who also filed his nomination paper on Thursday, said he will win by a higher margin of votes than the 2014 elections, when he had won by a margin of 60,000 votes. “I am thinking about what my margin of victory will be, not who my rival is,” he said.

In Pimpri reserved assembly seat, the NCP has fielded first-time party corporator Sulakshna Dhar (Shilwant). Her name was recommended by party leader Yogesh Behl. “We had recommended two names, Dhar and Anna Bansode. But our party leaders insisted that they wanted to field a woman candidate from Pimpri seat…,” Behl said. The Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar in Pimpri.

Miffed by the party’s decision, Bansode, a former MLA, held a press conference and announced that he will contest as an independent candidate. “What is my fault? Why was this injustice done to me,” he asked, claiming that he was the only strong candidate from Pimpri seat and yet he was denied a nomination.

BJP leader Amit Gorkhe also filed his nomination from Pimpri reserved seat as an independent candidate.

In Maval assembly seat, which is outside Pimpri-Chinchwad, the NCP has fielded Sunil Shelkhe, who is a BJP councillor. He will take on BJP Minister Bala Bhegde. “I was expecting the BJP to field me from Maval seat. But since that did not happen, I have decided to resign from the BJP and contest on an NCP ticket,” said Shelkhe.