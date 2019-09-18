Maharashtra elections: More forces in naxal-affected areas, says CEC

More Central armed forces would be deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Wednesday.

Movement of Central forces from one place to another is a significant factor in deciding polling dates, Arora said, addressing a media briefing ahead of next month’s State Assembly polls.

As usual, the election dates will be announced soon in Delhi, the CEC said.

Voter’s slip distribution should be started early enough, he said, adding Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer has assured that more care will be taken on this count.

Some political parties have demanded increase in the poll expenditure limit, while others have asked it to be reduced, Arora said.

The parties also said polling stations should be located on ground floor to facilitate senior citizens and differently abled persons, he said.

The state administration has already shifted many polling stations to ground floor, he said.

Arora said during their visit to Maharashtra, the election commissioners on Wednesday interacted with political parties, district administration and central regulatory agencies, Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to review preparations for the State Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India has sought effective utilisation of IT applications such as CVigil, a tool of citizen empowerment, he said.