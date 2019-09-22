Maharashtra: Come October 21, 8.94 cr residents eligible to vote

NEARLY 8.94 crore residents of Maharashtra will be eligible to exercise their right to vote when the state heads to polls on October 21.

Advertising

The projected population of Maharashtra as of 2019 stands at 12.43 crore, of which 8.94 crore residents are enrolled as registered voters. Of them, 4.67 crore are men and 4.27 crore women.

While the number of male voters has increased by 4.22 lakh, the figure for female voters has seen a jump of 4.58 lakh since the Lok Sabha elections in April. Since the 2014 Assembly elections, 59.17 lakh voters have been added.

According to the voter list published by the Election Commission (EC) on August 31, since the Lok Sabha elections, the state has seen an addition of 7.69 lakh new voters.

Advertising

Moreover, there has been an increase of 5,325 polling stations across the state since the 2014 Assembly elections. In all, there will be 96,654 polling stations this time.

However, the number of polling station locations have been reduced by 1,862.

While 3.6 lakh voters have registered as persons with disabilities with the EC, there are 5,529 NRI voters and 1,17,242 service voters.

The population of voters aged between 18 to 19 years stands at 17.75 lakh.

“We have deleted 2.16 lakh duplicate voters (names that have been repeated twice) in the voter list. It is a lengthy process and all protocols have been followed. We don’t want to deprive eligible voters of their voting rights,” said Baldev Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.