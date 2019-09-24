Maharashtra: AAP announces candidates for eight seats

The Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for eight Assembly constituencies, including three in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the party has fielded human rights activist Vitthal Lad from Jogeshwari (East) Assembly constituency, entrepreneur Siraj Khan from Chandivli Assembly constituency and Dilip Tawde, a former trade unionist, from Dindoshi Assembly constituency.

“The other five include two doctors, social activists as well as a leader of AAP’s youth wing,” said an AAP leader, adding that more candidates would be fielded in areas where the party has a good presence.