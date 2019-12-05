Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse demands action against BJP leaders

Khadse’s anger is directed against former water resources minister Girish Mahajan. Khadse’s anger is directed against former water resources minister Girish Mahajan.

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday demanded action against party leaders who he said were responsible for the defeat of his daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra.

The former revenue minister also met Pankaja Munde. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khadse said, “We have decided to convey our concerns to the senior leadership and seek justice.”

“The meeting with Pankaja was a courtesy call. But both of us agree that the defeat of Rohini and Pankaja in the Assembly elections was the design of certain party leaders,” he said. “All those who worked against us should be identified and action taken against them.” A former BJP minister, who requested anonymity, said, “It’s not just Khadse and Pankaja. There are at least a dozen party members who were either denied ticket or turned rebels. They feel they should get back their rightful place in the party.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil has assured to look into the matter.

Khadse’s anger is directed against former water resources minister Girish Mahajan. Whereas Munde, according to sources, holds Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete responsible for plotting her defeat in Parli. She also believes that the party should take a tough stand against her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde, who defeated her in polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App