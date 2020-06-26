Maharashtra: Eco-friendly shacks to come up on 8 beaches

An advisor will be appointed for each project. (File) An advisor will be appointed for each project. (File)

In a decision to boost coastal tourism in Maharashtra, the state Cabinet on Thursday approved the erection of beach shacks in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar. The temporary beach shacks, which have been popular in Goa, will be allowed at eight beaches as a pilot project.

The pilot project will entail setting up of eco-friendly beach shacks at Guhagar and Arevare in Ratnagiri, Kunkeshwar and Tarkarli in Sindhudurg, Varsoli and Dive Agar in Raigad and Kelva and Bordi in Palghar.

In a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, the government said that no more than 10 shacks will be allowed at one beach and applications for setting them up will be accepted online. In Konkan, where both Shiv Sena and NCP have a strong presence, 80 per cent of the employment generated from the decision will be reserved for local residents.

The statement added that the beach shacks will be 15 ft long, 15 ft wide and 12 ft tall and will be allowed to erect a 20-ft long and 15-ft wide canopy. The shacks will be permitted to operate from 7 am to 7 pm and those running the shacks will have to ensure that music played causes no disturbance. CCTV cameras will also have to be installed in all the shacks.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that seven MTDC properties will be on lease/JV (joint venture) for 90 years. This will help in generating revenue and in partnership with the best hotels in the world, a tourism sector of international standards will be set up in Maharashtra, he added.

2) 7 properties of the MTDC will be up for lease/ JV for 90 years. This will help the State with increased revenue and most importantly build a world class tourism hospitality sector in Maharashtra with partnerships with the best hotel brands in the world. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 25, 2020

Also, the Cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the privatisation of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s (MTDC) land at seven places in the state, including open land in Tadoba.

In the first phase, MTDC land at resorts in Ganpatipule, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Harihareshwar, Mithbav and open land in Tadoba and Fardapur (Aurangabad) will be developed. The terms of leasing these lands, including the lease amount, will be decided by a high-level committee, the government announced.

An advisor will be appointed for each project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd